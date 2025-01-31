Savour the scrumptious traditional Chinese cuisine in Bengaluru as you celebrate the Year of the Snake

While the Chinese New Year is around the corner, we’ve shortlisted 14 culinary destinations that offer traditional Chinese food specially curated to celebrate the occasion. Indulge in some appetising treats like dumplings, Chongqing Chicken, Chinatown Taro Cake, Longevity Noodles, Crispy Prawn Lotus Root Roll, Classic Kung Pao Chicken and for desserts, you can delve into Tender Coconut Ice Cream with Ruby Jelly, Panda Bao and so much more…
Muro
Head to this cocktail bar to savour a special menu to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The menu features delicacies like Chicken & Prawn Dim Sum in Chilli Sauce, Roasted Duck, Braised Pork, Singaporean Cereal Prawns, Stir-fried Scallops, Crab & Egg White Fried Rice and lots more. INR 2,000 onwards. On till February 2, 12 pm to 12 am. At Museum Road.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Delve into the Chinese New Year experience with a delightful fusion of Chinese culture at Horizon, a dining restaurant offering lunch and dinner. With a delectable array of dishes to savour, such as Chinese bread with pandan custard, tender coconut ice cream with ruby jelly, sago with coconut milk and cantaloupe purée, typhoon mock meat with crispy garlic and delicious Chinatown taro cake with sweet chilli and peanut sauce, there’s plenty to enjoy. Relish their grilled tiger prawns, Thai-style New Zealand lamb chops and don’t forget to try the chef’s signature Phad Prik Kang Tai, a spicy Thai curry with chicken or prawns. INR 2,500 onwards. January 22 to 26, 12.30 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar.
Taj West End, Bengaluru
Ring in the Chinese New Year by dining at Blue Ginger, the hotel’s award-winning Vietnamese restaurant. Guests can immerse themselves in an elegantly adorned setting inspired by Vietnamese heritage and choose from a menu that boasts a selection of dishes, including the iconic Banh Mi (Sandwich), the aromatic Stewed Lobster with Fresh Tender Coconut Water and decadent desserts like Coconut Caramel Custard. INR 3,000 onwards. On till January 31, 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Race Course Road.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
This Chinese New Year, embrace the enchanting celebration of the Year of the Snake at The Lantern, a Chinese restaurant. Indulge in a meticulously curated menu, beginning with delicate King Shumai and Peking Dumplings. For the main course, savour their luxurious ocean seabass, perfectly complemented by the golden lobster and Luohan Zhai, a traditional dish that captures the heritage of Chinese culture. Conclude this gastronomic feast with Snake Coffee, an aromatic brew that pays homage to the Year of the Snake. Meal for two: INR 5,000 onwards. January 27 to February 5, 12.30 pm onwards. At MG Road.
Taj MG Road, Bengaluru
Celebrate this festive season at Memories of China with an exclusive Chinese New Year menu. Highlights include Roasted Lobster XO Sauce, Wok Tossed Lamb, Pan Fried Chilli Fish and a selection of desserts. The thoughtfully crafted dishes pay homage to traditional Chinese flavours, blending authenticity with an elevated dining experience. INR 2,200 onwards. On till February 24, 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At MG Road
Koko Bengaluru
Savour some traditional Chinese cuisine as Koko blends culture and traditions with modern indulgences. The restaurant is excited to unveil a specially curated Chinese New Year menu featuring delights such as Legacy Lotus Dumpling, Gong Xi Cheung Fun and Longevity Noodles, complemented by traditional Lion Dance peformance that will capture the essence of the culture. Meal for two: INR 3,500. On till February 15, 12 pm onwards. At Old Airport Road.
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
Celebrate the Year of the Snake at The Lotus Oriental featuring a menu crafted to showcase the finest Asian flavours. The menu includes classic delicacies like Peking Duck Wrap, Rock Prawns in XO Sauce, Xi-Hu Prawn Soup and traditional Dim Sums, alongside curated vegetarian and non-vegetarian set menus. INR 3,000 onwards. On till January 31, 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
The Leela Palace Bengaluru
Indulge in a vibrant selection of traditional dishes during their Chinese New Year celebration at The Zen, the hotel’s Pan-Asian restaurant. Savour their curated signature menu for lunch and dinner, including dumplings, fish dishes like Seabass Kunafeh and unique indulgences such as Gold Coin Manchurian and Chongqing Chicken cooked in house-made Sichuan pepper and chilli oil. Immerse yourself in the vibe of their Chinese-inspired décor. INR 4,500. January 29 to February 2, 12 pm onwards. At Old Airport Road.
Yauatcha Bengaluru
As we step into the Year of the Snake, immerse yourself in the culinary delights of Chinese culture. Begin your meal with exquisite dim sums such as assorted vegetable dumplings and Crispy Prawn Lotus Root Rolls. Move on to the main course featuring dishes like Braised Water Chestnut, Stir-fried Chicken in Soy Kumquat Sauce and Crispy Prawns in Wasabi Mayo. To mellow the spicy flavours, indulge in desserts such as Kumquat and Soy Caramel or the refreshing ginger and Mandarin Macaron. Meal for two: INR 3,500. On till February 14. At MG Road.
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Immerse yourself in the festive charm of Chinese New Year at the Bengaluru Brasserie on a flavourful journey. Savour the delicate artistry of Xiao Long Bao and indulge in a specially curated menu featuring 14 bitesized delicacies. Celebrate joyfully with your loved ones at this Chinese buffet while enjoying a harmonious dining experience. INR 499 onwards. January 20 to 29, 7 pm onwards. At MG Road.
Nasi and Mee
Indulge in a Chinese feast as you welcome the Year of the Snake with rich Asian culinary traditions. For non-vegetarian food lovers, savour delights such as Prawn Har Gao, Sichuan Chicken Dumplings, Soft Lamb Bao and classic Kung Pao Chicken that are perfectly paired with Yangzhou Fried Rice. Vegetarians can enjoy scrumptious cream cheese and spinach dumplings, pan-fried Shanghai Dumplings and Kung Pao Tofu served with Corn and Mushroom Fried Rice. Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with their signature Panda Bao. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. January 29 to February 16. Across outlets.
Yuki – Cocktail Bar and Kitchen
This Chinese New Year, Yuki invites guests to celebrate with an innovative cocktail menu that highlights the vibrant and diverse flavours of Asia. Standout creations include the Koubashii Mule, a mix of Roku Gin, Lillet Rose, Lychee, Jalapeño and Bell Pepper Dust; Crossing, combining Peated Shibuya Blue Cheese, Plum Liqueur and Sparkling Toki Whiskey, Water; Under the Blossom Trees with Sake, Peach Soju, Elderflower and Pressed Daisy; and Tuk Tuk Tom, crafted with Pistola Reposado, Tom Yum extract and Bird Eye Chilli. Complement these drinks with Asian-inspired dishes such as Agedashi Tofu, Kung Pao Chicken and Thai Basil Pork Belly. INR 1,500. On till February 15, 12 pm to 12 am. At Indiranagar and JP Nagar.
Kampot
With the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, traditionally known as Tet Nguyên Ðán, upon us, Kampot, a pan-Asian restaurant, offers a festival atmosphere with traditional décor and popular Vietnamese delicacies such as dumplings, Sweet Sticky Rice Cakes, Caramelised Pork, Bánh Bao and much more to indulge in. Experience the richness of Vietnamese culture and exquisiteness with your loved ones. INR 429 onwards. On till February 15, 12 pm. At Outer Ring Road.
Sozo Skyline
Embark on a delightful culinary experience with an exclusive festive menu at Sozo, marking the Chinese Lunar New Year. The menu features a range of dishes designed to immerse guests in the spirit of the celebration. The meal begins with warm and comforting soups, such as the Chicken Wonton Soup and the Veg Wonton Soup, followed by appetisers like Bang Bang Broccoli, the hearty Mapo Tofu; Eggplant and the sweet and savoury Honey Sesame Chicken. The main course features highlights like the aromatic Tai Pai Gravy and the classic Shanghai Noodles. To conclude the meal, desserts such as the indulgent Fried Ice Cream and the unique Dharasahan provide a perfectly sweet ending to the festive celebration. INR 2,500. On till January 31, 12 pm to 12 am. At Kasturba Road.
Written by: Rakshitha B and Alwin Benjamin Soji
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress