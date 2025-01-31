The offerings at the limited Snake Lunar New Year Celebration menu at this restaurant in Bengaluru, deliver and how!

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a wave of culinary creativity washes over the city’s Asian restaurants, each vying for the spotlight with festive offerings. In the spirit of celebration, we ventured to Foo – Asian Tapas on Brigade Road to explore their specially curated Year of the Snake Lunar New Year Celebration menu — and what a delightful experience it turned out to be.
Upon arrival, we were instantly captivated by the enchanting sakura tree, adorned with delicate wish cards that set a festive tone for the evening. The atmosphere was vibrant, enveloping us in a warm sense of celebration and we reluctantly dragged ourselves to our table to begin the feast. We kicked off the evening with an off-menu gem, the Hot Toddy, which we wholeheartedly recommend. This comforting and warm drink set the perfect tone for what was to come. Next, we dove into the first course: sushi. The Fat Choy Tempura Roll and the Lantern Togarashi Roll presented a delightful surprise. The tempura roll, with its comforting flavours, won us over slightly more than the togarashi roll, which, while delicious, included chicken — a bold choice that left us puzzled about sushi’s traditional boundaries.
The dim sum course soon followed, showcasing the Longwei Dumpling filled with crunchy vegetables and the prawn Hongbao Dumpling. Both were an absolute treat — bursting with flavour and simply irresistible. However, the highlight of the evening came with the small plates: the Harmony Stir-Fry, brimming with fresh seasonal vegetables and the Red Chill Pomfret, perfectly spiced and utterly satisfying. To finish our meal, we enjoyed the Fortune Rice, a fragrant fried rice studded with various mushrooms and the dessert, aptly named The Golden Luck, which was a sweet, rich and sumptuous conclusion to our meal. Throughout our culinary journey, we savoured curated cocktails like The Twist of Fate and the Fortune Fizz, each sip enhancing our dining experience.
INR 460 onwards. On till February 10. At Brigade Road.
