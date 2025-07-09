The newly opened Sarjapur, Bengaluru outlet of this popular Asian diner keeps it simple yet flavourful…

Popular Asian dining destination Auntie Fung’s has a new destination! On a pleasant and relaxed Saturday afternoon, we headed to Sarjapur Road to experience the latest outlet of this Asian street food and dining spot. The bright interiors and brighter ambience made the environment lively! The walls were replete with well-designed infographics of Asian dishes and their corresponding countries.
We began this Asian exploration with a serving of some juicy Chicken & Basil Dim Sums. The Chicken Yakitori Skewer, then, with its caramelised glaze, brought about tinges of sweetness, piquancy and smoky notes in an exciting unison. Korean Lotus Root was a refreshing take on the popular Asian starter. A sweet-savoury mix of flavours, a dance between tender and crisp textures, we were delighted with the dish. The Katsu Chicken Roll was also a star among the day’s offerings. From its tender chicken pieces within, to the crispy and crackling crust, we relished the beginnings of this culinary journey immensely.
We then moved on to trying some beverages, as we waited for our picks of the soupy main course offerings to arrive. The Korean Soju was a fruity-floral delight and a pleasant palate pleaser as we relished the Katsu Roll pieces. We also tried the non-alcoholic and refreshing Mojito Blast that paired well with the cacophony of flavours.
The Korean Spicy Ramen was the first of the soulful bowls to arrive at our table. Replete with verdant greens and tofu, the broth of the ramen captured the flavours of each vegetable brilliantly. With a tinge of tartness, a warm slurp and we were in bliss. The noodles absorbed the essence of the gochujang in the soup perfectly. The crunch of the bell pepper; the fulfilling, umami-rich features of the broth, the much-appreciated layer of soy sauce, the fermented taste notes of the kimchi — all united to provide a nice warm bowl of rooted Asian flavours.
We then changed lanes with the Burmese Khowsuey. With the coconut curry as the broth, this bowl gave us a comforting relief after the lingering spice of the ramen. Crunchy veggies provided a different texture and seemed to complement the overall flavour of the bowl better than the ramen. Topping it off with some crispy noodles, this bowl felt like the perfect climax that all the preceding dishes were leading up to.
We then indulged in a serving of the sweet offerings. Thai Water Chestnut Rubles, a staple in Thai cuisine, was our favourite in this category. With their flavour-packed, sweet and gummy-textured water chestnut rubies, the vanilla ice cream and chilled coconut milk gave us much for our taste buds to explore.
Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Sarjapur Road
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.