The newly opened Sarjapur, Bengaluru outlet of this popular Asian diner keeps it simple yet flavourful…

We then moved on to trying some beverages, as we waited for our picks of the soupy main course offerings to arrive. The Korean Soju was a fruity-floral delight and a pleasant palate pleaser as we relished the Katsu Roll pieces. We also tried the non-alcoholic and refreshing Mojito Blast that paired well with the cacophony of flavours.

The Korean Spicy Ramen was the first of the soulful bowls to arrive at our table. Replete with verdant greens and tofu, the broth of the ramen captured the flavours of each vegetable brilliantly. With a tinge of tartness, a warm slurp and we were in bliss. The noodles absorbed the essence of the gochujang in the soup perfectly. The crunch of the bell pepper; the fulfilling, umami-rich features of the broth, the much-appreciated layer of soy sauce, the fermented taste notes of the kimchi — all united to provide a nice warm bowl of rooted Asian flavours.