Smash Guys fires up the grill in Indiranagar to dish out gourmet burgers

We must admit though that we were admittedly disheartened at not being able to sample the buffalo version due to dietary restrictions, we could only imagine its potential, especially considering how the lamb rendition of the Chilli Cheese Smash left us momentarily speechless. With double smash patties, a rich chilli cheese sauce, American cheese, house-made chilli sofrito and Smash’s signature sauce, it was a flavour bomb that brought a tear (or two) to the eye with its first bite.

We picked this from the Classic Smash section and though we had every intention of tasting the eight-hour braised brisket, our appetite had already waved the white flag. So we turned to Old Monk Chocolate Mousse layered with whipped custard. Rich, velvety and just the right amount of boozy to end an indulgent meal.

₹1,500 onwards for two. At Indiranagar.