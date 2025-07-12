Smash Guys fires up the grill in Indiranagar to dish out gourmet burgers

Founded by Nikhil Gupta and Abhijit Gupta, the duo behind The Pizza Bakery and Paris Panini, Smash Guys sprang from a year-long exploration of global burger cultures. What began as a cult-favourite pop-up has now settled into its stylish flagship outlet in Indiranagar, Bengaluru offering not just incredible burgers, but a full-bodied diner experience with global flair.
Evoking a classic American diner — featuring live kitchen counter seats, cosy booths and walls depicting the history of smash burgers — the classic steel look has been replaced with luxe, woodsy rustic interiors enhanced with warm gold enlighting and neon signs. Smash Guys offers a refreshing reimagining of the humble burger — fusing classic American smash techniques with a globally inspired flair.
Conceived after recognising a distinct gap in the Indian gourmet burger experience, the brand didn’t just stop at burgers. While the patties are undoubtedly the stars of the show, the menu ventures beyond, featuring thoughtfully curated sides, vibrant salads, specialty coffees, a compact but effective drinks list and — most unexpectedly — a standout liquorinfused dessert that deserves its own spotlight.
We gave the salads a miss and dove straight into a round of comforting small plates. The corn ribs, served with a spiced garlic dip and a wedge of lemon, were a textural delight — crisp yet tender, with just the right hit of heat. The onion rings, paired with the same garlicky dip, held their crunch well, while the butter garlic prawns, accompanied by warm, pillowy focaccia, were rich and satisfyingly indulgent. All of it washed down, of course, with a tall glass of Coke.
Then arrived the Korean Fried Paneer Burger — gochujangglazed fried paneer layered with chimichurri, slaw, lettuce and garlic mayo. While we’re entirely in favour of well-executed vegetarian options, it must be said: at Smash Guys, they simply don’t hold a candle to the original nonvegetarian classics.
We must admit though that we were admittedly disheartened at not being able to sample the buffalo version due to dietary restrictions, we could only imagine its potential, especially considering how the lamb rendition of the Chilli Cheese Smash left us momentarily speechless. With double smash patties, a rich chilli cheese sauce, American cheese, house-made chilli sofrito and Smash’s signature sauce, it was a flavour bomb that brought a tear (or two) to the eye with its first bite.
We picked this from the Classic Smash section and though we had every intention of tasting the eight-hour braised brisket, our appetite had already waved the white flag. So we turned to Old Monk Chocolate Mousse layered with whipped custard. Rich, velvety and just the right amount of boozy to end an indulgent meal.
₹1,500 onwards for two. At Indiranagar.