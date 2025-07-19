Music takes centre stage at this new listening bar in Bengaluru

As the specialised acoustics amplified the iconic score of Abba’s Dancing Queen, more tantalising dishes made their way to our table. The Birria Dosa was particularly interesting. Filled with heavenly-tasting spiced slow-cooked goat leg, the dosa, when dipped in the birria consome, burst in our mouth with tangy, spicy and umami-filled notes. Among what we tried next, the Beef Roast and Mac & Cheese were deal-sealers. With a crisp parotta to pair with the chargrilled beef skewers and the sweet-savoury mix of the curry leaf furikake, this was a delightful treat. The Mac & Cheese was a unique dish with a Korean twist, with a cheesy and spicy surprise (thanks to the mixing-in of the buldak hot sauce). Finally, as we concluded this culinary night with a simple Darsaan — crispy, sweet and replete with potato noodle on earlgrey and yoghurt pannacotta, the last tracks of the Best Hits From the 70’s vinyl saw us out. All in all, the food honestly added to the experience without taking away too much spotlight from the acoustic experience.

Meal for two: `3,500 onwards. Dinner only. At The Courtyard, KH Road, Shantinagar.