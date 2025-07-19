Music takes centre stage at this new listening bar in Bengaluru

We recently headed, rather eagerly, to the Middle Room at Courtyard. This space, which feels like a tribute to the rich history of Bengaluru’s spaces dedicated to providing amazing music listening experiences, packed a punch with its music-first approach, reflected heavily in its ambience.
Shantinagar’s new Listening bar offers exceptional acoustics music, treats and concoctions
Upon entering, the expansive collection of vinyls stared us down as we stared back at them in awe! From Blondie’s Against The Odds 1974-1982, The Red Album (The Beatles’ compilation album, from the 1960s), to more recent big releases like Linkin Park’s returning album, From Zero — this space reflected the exciting music program curated by electronic music composer, DJ and sound designer Sri Rama Murthy aka Murthovic. The space also boasted the presence of an analogue mixer, a rarity in the city, and acoustics that seemed to be perfectly curated for an optimum listening experience.
Seated closer to the bar, we bobbed our heads to the tunes of Björn Skifs and Blue Swede’s 1974 hit Hooked on a Feeling as the first couple of beer-based signature cocktails made their way to our table. Michelada in the Middle and Soju Spiked Iced Tea paired with Cheese Balls and Naga Pork was the best possible start we could have gotten from chef Adithya Kidambi, who curated the menu for this space. The former was a staple tavern-style small plate dish — a complete flavour bomb. The Naga Pork was the star of the menu! Tender pork neck chargrilled to perfection, lathered with Lakadong turmeric hot sauce and Naga Chilli and garnished with roasted peanuts — this was oh so good!
As the specialised acoustics amplified the iconic score of Abba’s Dancing Queen, more tantalising dishes made their way to our table. The Birria Dosa was particularly interesting. Filled with heavenly-tasting spiced slow-cooked goat leg, the dosa, when dipped in the birria consome, burst in our mouth with tangy, spicy and umami-filled notes. Among what we tried next, the Beef Roast and Mac & Cheese were deal-sealers. With a crisp parotta to pair with the chargrilled beef skewers and the sweet-savoury mix of the curry leaf furikake, this was a delightful treat. The Mac & Cheese was a unique dish with a Korean twist, with a cheesy and spicy surprise (thanks to the mixing-in of the buldak hot sauce). Finally, as we concluded this culinary night with a simple Darsaan — crispy, sweet and replete with potato noodle on earlgrey and yoghurt pannacotta, the last tracks of the Best Hits From the 70’s vinyl saw us out. All in all, the food honestly added to the experience without taking away too much spotlight from the acoustic experience.
Meal for two: `3,500 onwards. Dinner only. At The Courtyard, KH Road, Shantinagar.