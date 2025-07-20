This Bengaluru diner introduces a new menu featuring Peruvian-Japanese Nikkei cuisine

There’s something quietly reliable about Wabi Sabi at The Oberoi — each visit manages to both surprise and satisfy. Nearly a year on from their last menu refresh, we were invited to sample a new, limited-time Nikkei menu curated by chef Randy Cultivo. Drawing inspiration from his travels across Peru and deep culinary roots in Nikkei cuisine, this menu serves as a personal ode to his journey. The standout dishes from this tasting will eventually join the restaurant’s main offerings — and based on what we experienced, that’s excellent news.