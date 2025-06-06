Authentic flavours of Kutch and Kathiawar, soon in Bengaluru!

Food lovers in Bengaluru are in for a rare treat this June, as Monsoon at The Park transforms into a haven of Gujarati cuisine. From June 11 to 15, the restaurant will host an exclusive dining pop-up spotlighting the bold, comforting flavours of Gujarat’s Kutch and Kathiawar regions.
At the helm of this five-day culinary showcase is chef Poonam Dedhia, whose passion for Gujarati fare, she hopes, will shine through in every detail. Her approach goes beyond mere replication — each dish is a heartfelt tribute to family traditions and local techniques, reimagined in her own unique way. Guests can look forward to a rich selection of dishes: from savoury snacks and warming lentil creations to delicately spiced stews and indulgent sweets — every bite hopes to offer a glimpse into the region’s culinary soul.
Chef Poonam’s food is known not only for its authenticity but also for the sense of nostalgia it often evokes. The menu, she tells us, has been crafted to feel like a homecoming, whether you grew up on these flavours or are discovering them for the first time. Expect familiar staples elevated by thoughtful presentation and deep respect for their origins.
The setting adds to the experience — Monsoon’s warm interiors and attentive service make it the perfect backdrop for this immersive food journey. This isn’t just lunch or dinner; it’s an exploration of culture, memory and regional identity, served in a contemporary style without losing its roots.
For those who relish discovering lesser-known corners of Indian cuisine, this is a chance to savour dishes rarely found outside of local homes. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of regional fare or simply looking for something new, The Western Kitchen pop-up promises an experience that’s both heartwarming and eye-opening.
Call ahead for pricing and pre-booking. June 11 to 15. Lunch & Dinner. At The Park, MG Road
