Authentic flavours of Kutch and Kathiawar, soon in Bengaluru!

Chef Poonam’s food is known not only for its authenticity but also for the sense of nostalgia it often evokes. The menu, she tells us, has been crafted to feel like a homecoming, whether you grew up on these flavours or are discovering them for the first time. Expect familiar staples elevated by thoughtful presentation and deep respect for their origins.

The setting adds to the experience — Monsoon’s warm interiors and attentive service make it the perfect backdrop for this immersive food journey. This isn’t just lunch or dinner; it’s an exploration of culture, memory and regional identity, served in a contemporary style without losing its roots.

For those who relish discovering lesser-known corners of Indian cuisine, this is a chance to savour dishes rarely found outside of local homes. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of regional fare or simply looking for something new, The Western Kitchen pop-up promises an experience that’s both heartwarming and eye-opening.

Call ahead for pricing and pre-booking. June 11 to 15. Lunch & Dinner. At The Park, MG Road

Email: indulge@newindianexpress

X: @indulgexpress