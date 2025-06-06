Craving for Asian treats that are sure to wow? Head to this three-day pop up in Bengaluru!

When whispers started circling that none other than Chef Raymond Wong — yes, the culinary wizard behind Hakkasan and Yauatcha India — was landing in town for a fleeting pop-up, we dropped everything (quite literally) and made a beeline for it. After all, when a Master Chef brings a bespoke menu to your doorstep, you don’t ask questions — you just turn up hungry.
Now, this wasn’t the time for polite introductions or careful browsing. We were seated and ordering within minutes. Chef Raymond personally recommended the Vegetable Mozzarella Puff and thank heavens he did. Imagine your favourite flaky pastry going on an exotic holiday — it was Europe meets Asia in one warm, cheese-filled bite. The fusion was playful, elegant and just downright tasty. Next came the salads — and not just any old greens. We went for both the vegan and non-veg versions of the Crispy Duck Salad. Honestly, we’d have been happy just nibbling on those all evening. The real star? Juicy bursts of pomelo kernels that brought zing, freshness and a tiny bit of magic to every forkful.
Just as we were savouring the last bites of salad, our Sweet Corn Soup with Shredded Chicken glided in. Pro tip: alternating spoonfuls of soup with bites of salad creates the kind of flavour party your taste buds dream about. It was comforting — like a warm hug in a bowl.
Dim sum time! We took a brief pause to appreciate the Fried Turnip Cake with Vegetables, which had a golden, crispy exterior and melt-in-the-mouth interior. But let’s not beat around the bush — the Crab Dumpling with Singapore Chilli Sauce stole the show. Plump, spicy and full of flavour, we genuinely considered ordering a second round. Only willpower (and a looming main course) stopped us.
And then came the big guns: the mains. Chilli Prawns with Mantao, Hakka Braised Pork Belly and Seafood Mee Goreng Noodles. The prawns were swimming in a rich, spicy sauce that the mantao bread soaked up like a dream — it was absolute perfection. The pork belly? Silky and bursting with flavour. And those noodles! A wok-kissed delight that transported us straight to the buzzing streets of Southeast Asia. Close your eyes and you could almost hear the sizzle of a hawker wok.
To end on a sweet note, we tucked into a stunning Raspberry Delice, a dessert so pretty we almost felt bad digging in (we said almost). Paired with fragrant teas and a cheeky 19th Century Elixir cocktail — which, fun fact, matched every course effortlessly — it was the perfect send-off. Chef Raymond, consider us officially smitten.
Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. On till June 8. For Lunch & Dinner. At Yauatcha, 1 MG Road, Ulsoor.
