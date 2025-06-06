Your weekend food plan is already here — sip, savour and celebrate with vibrant bites and bold brews in Bengaluru

This weekend, Bengaluru is filled with irresistible flavours and festive feasts and let’s not forget Father’s Day is around the corner if you are thinking of potential ideas! From mango-kissed beers and smoky BBQ evenings to Burmese delicacies and Bhutanese feasts — the city’s culinary scene is buzzing.
Burma Burma brings its signature dishes like Samosa Soup, Palata and more to the newest outlet at The Bay, Ecoworld, with a stunning new 90-seater space. Enjoy an exclusive tea bar, bubble teas, zero-proof cocktails and fermented drinks on tap. ₹1,800 onwards. At Marathahalli.
Cajsa at ITC Hotels unveils a new lunch edition with curated 3-course menus blending global classics and modern flair. Expect quick, elevated dining with signature dishes such as Asparagus and Corn Soup, Zen Tomato and Potted Mushroom Pâté. ₹1,599 onwards. Ongoing, 12.30 to 3 pm. At Residency Road.
Experience royal flavours at The Leela Bhartiya City’s Quattro restaurant with this Rajasthani Food Festival. Enjoy live folk music, regal thalis boasting Gutta Curry, Lehsuni Saag, Dal Panchmel, Murg Adraki Shorba and Ghost Ragda Tawa. ₹1,400 onwards. June 5 to 8, Brunch —12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & Dinner — 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
This Father’s Day quiet strength and boundless love , celebrate the of your dad with a grand feast at Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. From Vin to indulgent Slow Roast Pork Coq Au Belly and the heartwarming dessert station — honour him with a meal as unforgettable as his love. ₹2,800 onwards. June 15, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Madhava Nagar.
Sip sunshine with The Biere Club’s newly launched season special — Alphonso Mango Beer — brewed with fresh Ratnagiri mangoes. This smooth wheat beer bursts with tropical sweetness, subtle citrus spice and a creamy finish, capturing the essence of summer. ₹330 onwards. Ongoing, 11.30 am – 12.30 am. Across outlets.
The Yard’s new weekly offering, Backyard BBQ Sundays, promises to serve live grills, a custom egg station, indulgent desserts and unlimited beer. From smoky steaks to sweet treats, it’s the ultimate laid-back feast for your weekend wind-down. ₹900 onwards. Every Sunday, 5 pm. At Whitefield.
Embark on a Bhutanese culinary journey at Angsana Oasis Resort & Spa with a specially curated set menu by chef Rahul Istwal. Savour authentic flavours like Hoentay, Shamu Datshi, Jasha Paa and the unique Doma Tart. ₹1,500 onwards. Ongoing, 12.30 pm to 10.30 pm. At Doddaballapur Main Road.
Celebrate the monsoon with a vibrant cocktail menu at 1026 AD, Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall. From the indulgent Pistachio Martini to the zesty Breakfast Smash and spicy Habanero Margarita — each drink captures the season’s spirit. ₹750 onwards. Ongoing, 11 am to 11 pm. At Old Madras Road.
Magnolia Bakery brings the delicate charm of matcha teas to its classic bakes this month with two new specials — a soft Matcha Cupcake topped with creamy meringue buttercream and a light, indulgent Matcha Cake Slice. ₹350 onwards. Ongoing, 10 am to 11.30 pm. Across outlets.