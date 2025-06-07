The newly opened Barnhouse in Whitefield redefines vegetarian dining with an earthy charm and global dishes

In a city that’s forever hungry for the next big culinary revelation, Bengaluru’s latest dining destination takes a quieter, more contemplative approach. Nestled within Essensai067 (a cultural hub on Hoskote Road ), the Barnhouse offers a globally inspired vegetarian menu that’s focused on seasonality, nourishment and the understated luxury of conscious eating.
From the moment one steps into its earthy, openaired expanse — featuring stones from Pondicherry, Red Agra sandstone and bespoke woodwork — it becomes clear that, here, architecture isn’t just for aesthetics. With no airconditioning in sight, the space leans into open ventilation and an abundance of natural light, creating an ambience that feels more like a retreat than a restaurant.
Asian, Italian and more
The beverage menu, too, sports a measured balance of elegant French and Italian wines, homegrown Indian labels, botanical-forward cocktails and mocktails crafted for both palate and purpose — think immunity-boosting drinks, freshly brewed coffee and herbaceous teas. We ease into the evening with a refreshing mimosa at this pet-friendly destination serving as the perfect backdrop for a languid weekend dinner.
Soon, the table began to fill, star ring Butternut Squash Massaman Bao: pillowy steamed buns enveloping roasted squash in Thai curry. It’s was a sweet interplay of Asian flavours just enough to awaken the palate. We also reached out and grabbed the Perkedel, a refined rendition of an Indonesian street staple. Golden and crisp on the outside, the fritters made with tender sweet corn were comforting.
What not to miss
With our mimosa no more, we opted to sample the sangria concocted with fresh-cut fruits, spiced syrup and pineapple to the familiar red. Alongside, the rich, slow-simmered, Italian tomato soup, Papa al Pomodoro, arrives. From the grill, the Charred Broccoli seemed to catch our interests. Its smoky, flamekissed edges are complemented beautifully by the creamy beet hummus. Soon the Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli accompanied the grill. The well-balanced, light yet satisfying pasta was exactly what we had been craving for.
The dessert, as expected, promised a perfect contrast — a warm, fudgy brownie paired with creamy, house-made salted caramel ice cream. What a decadent indulgence indeed!
Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards. At Whitefield.