The newly opened Barnhouse in Whitefield redefines vegetarian dining with an earthy charm and global dishes

In a city that’s forever hungry for the next big culinary revelation, Bengaluru’s latest dining destination takes a quieter, more contemplative approach. Nestled within Essensai067 (a cultural hub on Hoskote Road ), the Barnhouse offers a globally inspired vegetarian menu that’s focused on seasonality, nourishment and the understated luxury of conscious eating.

From the moment one steps into its earthy, openaired expanse — featuring stones from Pondicherry, Red Agra sandstone and bespoke woodwork — it becomes clear that, here, architecture isn’t just for aesthetics. With no airconditioning in sight, the space leans into open ventilation and an abundance of natural light, creating an ambience that feels more like a retreat than a restaurant.