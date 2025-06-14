Six cool restaurants and bars in Bengaluru to celebrate Father’s Day 2025

Here’s to Dad! Whether your father is a cocktail connoisseur, a pizza purist or just someone who loves a hearty Sunday brunch, Bengaluru has you covered this Father's Day. From laid-back pizzerias serving wood-fired slices to lively bars and chic restaurants offering indulgent set menus, curated cocktails — there’s something for every kind of dad and every kind of celebration. Here are six fun spots across the city where you can wine, dine, and raise a toast to the first hero in your life.
This spot celebrates Father’s Day with special menus featuring Greek Spanakopita, Indo-Moroccan Lamb Meatballs, smoky Mutton Shami Kebabs and Kashmiri Chilli Fish. Enjoy signature cocktails, live acoustic music, flea markets, treasure hunts and vibrant, warm vibes perfect for memorable moments with dad. ₹300 onwards. June 13 to 15, 12 pm to 12.30 am. At MG Road & RR Nagar.
Show your appreciation for dads in a bold way with Boss Burgers. From the indulgent Chicken Smash Burgers and high-impact textures of Korean Fried Chicken to Samosalicious and Paneer Cheese Bomb options, every bite packs a punch. Add zesty fries, loaded sides and chilled drinks for a truly indulgent dad’s day. ₹200 onwards. June 15, 11 am to 12.45 am. Across outlets.
This popular bar marks a signature menu this Father’s Day — ‘A Gentleman’s Feast.’ The restaurant has a relaxed and chill yet chic and intimate atmosphere, a perfect spot for dads. Featuring Nalli Nihari Risotto and signature cocktails with live music, karaoke and a classic movie night, this is the place to be! ₹390 onwards. June 13 to 15, 12 pm to 12.30 am. At Queens Road.
Mark Father’s Day with a DIY pizza-making session for families, complete with gourmet toppings and open-kitchen baking. Guests can also write letters for the Dear Dad wall, being displayed over the weekend. Dads who find their note get a complimentary dessert. Vegan and Jain dads are in luck here too, with dishes such as Focaccia Al Rosmarino and more. ₹499 onwards. June 14 and 15, 12 pm to 7 pm. Across outlets.
For the dads who love a good slice of Pizza, Serious Slice is the place to be this June. Experience melodious live music with their new Seriously for Dads menu with gourmet sourdough pizzas like The Godfather, hearty platters and a citrusy Panna Cotta to sweeten things up. ₹820 onwards. June 15, 12 pm to 11.30 pm. At Cunningham Road & RR Nagar.
This Father’s Day, gift him an experience like no other — an intimate dinner at Fervor’s 36-seater contemporary European setting. Chef Aditya Varma serves up his bold yet heartfelt plates, such as Parisienne Gnocchi, bringing the ultimate French and European cuisines to Bengaluru in his own style. ₹500 onwards. June 15, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Kammanahalli.