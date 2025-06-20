Our visit to this North Bengaluru spot introduced a thoughtfully curated Bhutanese set menu

Tucked away in the lush, serene expanse of Angsana Oasis Resort & Spa just outside the city is a rare cultural dining experience that transports you straight to the mountains of Bhutan without leaving Bengaluru. Their restaurant, Tangerine, unveils a thoughtfully curated Bhutanese set menu for lunch and dinner, blending traditional Himalayan flavours with subtle Indian sensibilities.

From Bhutan to Bengaluru: Tangerine at Angsana Oasis offered an unforgettable Himalayan dining experience

We were fortunate to meet chef Rahul Istwal, the mastermind behind this menu, who with years spent living and cooking in Bhutan, has infused authenticity into each dish while gently adjusting it for the Indian palate. Our Bhutanese journey began with welcome drinks — a jamun and berry mocktail and Ema Jito, a mango and hot sauce-infused drink. While the berry mocktail was pleasant and fruity, it was the spicy tangy Ema Jito that truly stood out.