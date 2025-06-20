Our visit to this North Bengaluru spot introduced a thoughtfully curated Bhutanese set menu

Tucked away in the lush, serene expanse of Angsana Oasis Resort & Spa just outside the city is a rare cultural dining experience that transports you straight to the mountains of Bhutan without leaving Bengaluru. Their restaurant, Tangerine, unveils a thoughtfully curated Bhutanese set menu for lunch and dinner, blending traditional Himalayan flavours with subtle Indian sensibilities.
We were fortunate to meet chef Rahul Istwal, the mastermind behind this menu, who with years spent living and cooking in Bhutan, has infused authenticity into each dish while gently adjusting it for the Indian palate. Our Bhutanese journey began with welcome drinks — a jamun and berry mocktail and Ema Jito, a mango and hot sauce-infused drink. While the berry mocktail was pleasant and fruity, it was the spicy tangy Ema Jito that truly stood out.
Appetisers arrived in the form of two comforting Hoentay (Bhutanese dumplings) dishes. The vegetarian Ema Datshi Hoentay featured cheese dumplings and fried tofu in a mild buttery broth — datshi meaning cheese and ema translating to spicy. The non-vegetarian Jasha Hoentay was richer with chicken chunks, dumplings and a beautifully gooey Thai-style fried egg in a similar cheesy and buttery broth.
The Shamu Datshi (shiitake mushrooms in cheese sauce) was earthy, cheesy and flavourful, paired with nutty red rice and Khur-le — a Bhutanese buckwheat pancake, which was a beautiful purple in colour.
The Puta, a pulled lamb and noodle dish from the Bumthang Valley, was tender, satisfying and deeply aromatic. Our favourite, however, was The Jasha Paa, a hearty chicken gravy which was another timeless classic full of depth and warmth. Each main was served with Ezay, a fiery Bhutanese chilli condiment made in-house with vegetables grown right on the property, including tomatoes and local green chillies. Ezay is a pickle equivalent in Bhutan. A surprise addition was a special chilli and cheese naan by the chef himself, a fusion twist that paired wonderfully with the Ema Datshi.
The meal concluded on a unique note with the Doma Tart, a khur-le base topped with whipped cream, fermented supari (doma) and seasonal fruits like mango, pomegranate, apple and plum. The dessert was light, airy, crispy and sweet and proudly paid homage to Bhutanese tradition while staying refreshingly modern.
INR 1,500 onwards. On till 30 June, Fridays & Saturdays, Lunch & Dinner. At Doddaballapur Main Road.
Written by Isha Parvatiyar