This restaurant in Bengaluru goes beyond its Cambodian name and serves treats from all over the Orient

Now for the main event — and reader, we did not hold back. Our table looked like an international summit of protein: Fish Amok Bhetki, Tangra Style Chowmein Chicken — both from Kolkata’s streets; Non-Veg Khowsuey from Myanmar, Pork Bun Cha from Vietnam, Lamb Chops (yes, really), Cilantro Chicken Dumplings, Blue Pea Asparagus Dumplings, Banh Mi Pork and even a Philadelphia Salmon Roll because, well, sushi is now also Cambodian-adjacent, no?

The staff kindly gave us smaller portions, which was ideal because otherwise we’d have rolled out of there like dumplings ourselves. Need we really tell you how good all these dishes were? Cause, they were oh-so-good! To drink, we sipped on Taro Milk Boba, Green Melon Boba, Tropical Sunrise, Cherry Cola, Vietnamese Iced Coffee and a Tiramisu Mix Boba and each one was more delightful than the last and perfectly paired with everything. It was like magic and we recommend them all!