The flagship outlet of this popular brasserie in Bengaluru is a global culinary sojourn for comfort food

There’s a certain thrill that comes with discovering a new restaurant — the kind that promises not just a meal but an experience. Andrea’s Brasserie, tucked away in the luxurious expanse of Phoenix Mall of Asia, feels like stepping into founder Andrea Aftab Pauro’s love letter to the iconic brasseries of Paris, Rome and New York — a space born from his own globetrotting adventures and ItalianIndian heritage.
The first thing that strikes you is the mood. Deep red diner-style booths stretch along the room, their plush upholstery catching the light from elegantly curved fixtures above. There’s a vintage warmth to it, like an old-world café reimagined for the modern palate. Gold accents glint against crisp white walls and everywhere you look, there’s art — not just hung up casually, but curated like a gallery.
The thrill deepens when the menu arrives — an atlas of cravings laid out like a passport to Andrea’s culinary explorations. It’s expansive, yes, but not overwhelming — more like comfort food all put together. Think avocado toast, dim sum and sushi, mezze platters, pasta and pizzas.
We began with the Charred Broccoli, a dish serving the smoky floret sitting atop a bed of creamy peanut sauce — earthy, nutty, with just the right hint of spice. This delicacy was accompanied by Avocado Som Tam salad boasting creamy hass avocado, crisp raw papaya, edamame, water chestnuts and cherry tomatoes tumbled together under a chilli soy dressing — all offering playful contrasts.
The Italian Pepperoni Pizza followed and while pepperoni pizza is hardly novel, Andrea’s version had a trick up its sleeve — hot honey. The thin, blistered crust held generous rounds of pepperoni, their savoury richness lifted by the golden drizzle. It was indulgent yet balanced, familiar yet surprising — like hearing your favourite song with a new riff.
The Hummus Bowl arrived like a spread straight from a Levantine dream — silken hummus swirled with homemade pickles, marinated olives and succulent Lebanese chicken, all accompanied by warm, pillowy pita bread. But it was the Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli that truly stole the show — homemade pasta parcels, delicate and in a beautiful shade of pink, swimming in a sweet, white-cherry tomato ragout. Pine nuts added a gentle crunch, while fresh arugula lent its bitter lift.
Dessert was non-negotiable — the Eight-Textured Chocolate Cake had already been whispered about at neighbouring tables. What arrived was a glossy, layered confection crafted from Belgian single-origin chocolate — velvety mousse, crunchy praline, airy sponge — with caramel and hazelnut notes that had us eating forkfuls until the plate was clean. It’s the kind of place you find yourself already planning to revisit, menu in hand, ready to order your next perfect meal.
Meal for two: ₹1,600 onwards. At Hebbal.