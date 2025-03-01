The flagship outlet of this popular brasserie in Bengaluru is a global culinary sojourn for comfort food

There’s a certain thrill that comes with discovering a new restaurant — the kind that promises not just a meal but an experience. Andrea’s Brasserie, tucked away in the luxurious expanse of Phoenix Mall of Asia, feels like stepping into founder Andrea Aftab Pauro’s love letter to the iconic brasseries of Paris, Rome and New York — a space born from his own globetrotting adventures and ItalianIndian heritage.

The first thing that strikes you is the mood. Deep red diner-style booths stretch along the room, their plush upholstery catching the light from elegantly curved fixtures above. There’s a vintage warmth to it, like an old-world café reimagined for the modern palate. Gold accents glint against crisp white walls and everywhere you look, there’s art — not just hung up casually, but curated like a gallery.