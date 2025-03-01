Head to this hole in the wall restaurant in Bengaluru for some delicious Manipuri and Naga dishes

We finished our meal with a cold coffee – the ideal choice after such a satisfying feast, as it helped keep us alert for the rest of the day and away from an impending food coma. If you’re eager to explore Manipuri and Naga flavours but prefer taking your time with them; then head here for some familiar dishes and experiment slowly at your own pace as Kazei Kitchen offers the perfect balance of bold authentic flavours, while also offering familiar comfort food. It’s a gem worth visiting for an authentic taste of the North-East.

Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Victoria Layout.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal