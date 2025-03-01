Head to this hole in the wall restaurant in Bengaluru for some delicious Manipuri and Naga dishes

If you’re a fan of discovering unique and hard-to-find cuisines, Kazei Kitchen is a must-visit. Run by Worrinphi Ronra Shimray and her two friends, this charming restaurant offers a delightful mix of Naga and Manipuri food, with a selection of pan-Asian dishes for those who prefer to be eased into unfamiliar flavours and culinary territory. With a love for trying new things, we arrived here on a Sunday afternoon, determined to sample a generous part of the menu and we were not disappointed.
We kicked things off with a refreshing Lemon Tea, paired with the wonderfully authentic Manipuri Bora. Made with indigenous Manipuri garlic or Maroi Nakupi (Chinese chives), these crisp fritters were full of flavour. To follow, we enjoyed some steaming hot Chicken Momos and Chicken Samosas, both in-house specialties that transported us straight to the North-East of India in every bite.
For the main course, we paired a plate of Chakhau Rice – a traditional steamed Manipuri black rice – with Chicken Curry, Pork Curry, Eromba and Uttee. The first two curries, though made in a distinct North-Eastern style, will be familiar to most. However, it was the Eromba, a fiery potato salad bursting with fresh green flavours and the Uttee, a hearty white pea-based dish similar to ghugni, that truly stood out for us in terms of flavour. Each component complemented the black rice perfectly, offering a diverse and delicious spread.
We finished our meal with a cold coffee – the ideal choice after such a satisfying feast, as it helped keep us alert for the rest of the day and away from an impending food coma. If you’re eager to explore Manipuri and Naga flavours but prefer taking your time with them; then head here for some familiar dishes and experiment slowly at your own pace as Kazei Kitchen offers the perfect balance of bold authentic flavours, while also offering familiar comfort food. It’s a gem worth visiting for an authentic taste of the North-East.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Victoria Layout.
