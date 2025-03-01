Here’s Bengaluru’s newest lush dining haven that blends flavours, nature and community

The menus here are equally diverse, reflecting a medley of pan-Asian Indian and European influences across special, food, bar, beverage and seasonal menus. However, this laid-back Sunday morning was all about discovering the Kaavu Breakfast Rituals. From Simple English Breakfast to bowls, pancakes, waffles and toasts — the offerings are vivid.

But we were more intrigued by the Native section offering Kozhikode Egg Roast & Malabar Parotta, a quintessential Kerala favourite featuring two perfectly cooked eggs paired with flaky parottas, marinated lachha onions and a vibrant mint chutney. Comforting, flavourful and satisfyingly wholesome.