Here’s Bengaluru’s newest lush dining haven that blends flavours, nature and community

Named after sacred groves found in ancient temples in Kerala, Kaavu pays homage to the region’s rich cultural heritage. This connection begins to unfold the moment you step in — not just through its captivating nature-based ambience. From the creators of Uru Brewpark, this new venture is a sprawling, 750-seater restaurant, bar, taproom and café set across an acre in Whitefield. It’s more than just a dining space; it’s an immersive experience where nature, flavours and community converge. The design is captivating, with multiple unique zones offering both open-air and enclosed seating with some being pet-friendly sections.
Kaavu’s layout reveals each section like a narrative, offering a distinct atmosphere. It begins with The Forest, a pet-friendly woodland retreat, leading up to The Cavern, an enclosed dynamic area with an in-house mini library and an array of tabletop games like foosball, Jenga and more. Besides this area sits The Café, with its charming, sunlit veranda housing P.U. Dingding. This char ming café is where tables are lined on one side of the space, facing a counter brimming with freshly baked goodies and a coffee bar. Nearby, a paint station invites visitors to indulge in their creative side, making Kaavu as much about the experience as it is about dining.
Moving further in, The Bistro stands as an expansive, airy sun-proofed dining space. The Waterhole catches the eye next — a striking bar with bottles stacked to the ceiling. Beyond this, an A-frame doorway leads to Stonehenge. True to its name, this woodsy dining area features a beautiful open-air green bamboo garden with seating arranged around it. The presence of a water-body created there makes it all the more serene. However, our favourite remains The Cicada, a soundproof zone ideal for quiet conversations and loud parties.
The menus here are equally diverse, reflecting a medley of pan-Asian Indian and European influences across special, food, bar, beverage and seasonal menus. However, this laid-back Sunday morning was all about discovering the Kaavu Breakfast Rituals. From Simple English Breakfast to bowls, pancakes, waffles and toasts — the offerings are vivid.
But we were more intrigued by the Native section offering Kozhikode Egg Roast & Malabar Parotta, a quintessential Kerala favourite featuring two perfectly cooked eggs paired with flaky parottas, marinated lachha onions and a vibrant mint chutney. Comforting, flavourful and satisfyingly wholesome.
However, the Bihari Sattu Paratha & Aloo Baingan Chokha did not quite meet the expectations the previous dish had set for us. So, we moved on to something more sugary to wrap up the meal — Nutella, Blueberry & Marshmallow topped with roasted almonds from the Cinnamon French Toast section, which was quite nice. Kaavu isn’t just a place to eat — it’s a space to connect, create and unwind.
Meal for two: ₹1,500. At Whitefield.