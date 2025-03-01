With a brilliant new menu with meaty delights, this restaurant in Bengaluru wins us over again!

With a name as charming as Moglu, it is hard not to be intrigued. When our team first visited the restaurant a year ago, we were left thoroughly impressed by their quirky fusion of Palakkad meets Manhattan cuisine. A year later, this delightful eatery inside Sobha Mall on St Mark’s Road has unveiled a brand-new menu, now also featuring non-vegetarian fare. We went along to check it out and are proud to report that the magic is still evident in every bite.
We kicked off our meal with the irresistibly addictive Chicken Dumplings in Gassi — a flavour combination we wish we had discovered sooner! We’ve all heard of jhol momos, but have you ever imagined succulent momos in a creamy, spicy gassi gravy? Perfection in every bite! We thought this would be hard to beat, but the Shrimp Ghee Roast and Hill Plantain Ghee Roast proved us wrong. While the authenticity of the shrimp version won us over, the vegetarian version tasted like a dream. A delightful Karavali dream we didn’t want to wake up from. We wouldn’t have, either, if it wasn’t for the gourmet-level Hickory Smoked Tofu Teriyaki that came next. Being the only tofu dish on the menu meant it had a lot of pressure to perform — but it delivered spectacularly.
We then ventured into more global flavours with the Karavalli Chicken Biryani, a flavour bomb and their Not Your Typical Spaghetti Marinara, which we devoured as if we hadn’t seen good food in days. They refused to reveal the secret to its deliciousness, leaving us heartbroken — a wound that was beautifully healed by the light and subtle Coconut Pannacotta and the rich Poached Pear that we selected for dessert.
As we sipped cappuccinos, virgin mojitos, soju and chardonnay, we devoured these treats and somehow found room for their fiery Guntur Curry & Steamed Rice combo and an inspiring Korean Gochujang Eggplant to finish off our meal.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At St Mark’s Road.
