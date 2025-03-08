14 special menus to savour this International Women’s Day, all curated by luxury hotels in Bengaluru

Whether it’s a woman treating herself to a well-deserved solo outing or friends and family coming together to celebrate the remarkable ladies in their lives — these luxurious restaurants at Bengaluru’s five-star hotels are curating special menus to mark International Women’s Day. From indulgent afternoon brunches to exquisite multi-course dinners, these thoughtfully crafted experiences offer a perfect blend of luxury and appreciation.
To all women who need a well-deserved break to celebrate themselves with exclusive offers, head to the property’s Liquid Bar and the Spa. From handcrafted cocktails to rejuvenating facials, the offer applies all week long till Women’s Day. Enjoy a 1+1 on a la carte menu for all ladies’ groups at Liquid Bar. ₹850 onwards, 6 pm to 1 am. At MG Road.
Indulge in a specially curated buffet lunch at Renaissance’s multi-cuisine, all-day dining restaurant, Lush, drawing inspiration from the diversity and resilience of women across the world. From Biriyani to Maa Ki Dal and Grandma’s Chocolate Cake to Hazelnut Swiss Roll, the menu is meticulously designed to surprise and delight. ₹1,500 onwards. 12.30 pm onwards. At Race Course Road.
Relish a hearty meal this Women’s Day at Raj Pavilion with a premium signature beverage on the house. The thoughtfully curated menu features an exquisite selection of Indian, continental and Asian delicacies like Jalpari Ke Sholey, Shabnami Kebab, Sultana Murgh Korma, Khao Suey Nam, Chicken Krapow and Pad Thai Noodles. Complementing this gourmet spread is a line-up of decadent desserts, including Nutella Mousse Duet, Persian Love Cake and Burnt Basque Cheesecake. Meal for two: ₹3,500 onwards. At Golf Course Road.
Celebrate women with an exquisite brunch at Feast, their all-day dining signature restaurant on March 9. Highlights of the menu include Empowered Teriyaki Grills, Goat Cheese Stuffed Beet Crêpes, Strawberry Gateaux, a Cheesecake station, pink-themed desserts and much more. ₹2,899 onwards. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.
The hotel’s multi-cuisine restaurant, Mélange, is organising a specially curated Sunday Brunch that celebrates the spirit of womanhood with an array of exquisite dishes, live stations and desserts. The menu boasts, Chicken Supreme, Lavender Opera, Cart Chaat Counter, Seafood Tacos, Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls and more. ₹2,399 onwards. At Marathahalli.
The property’s Indian concept restaurant Loya promises a special menu inspired by heirloom recipes, celebrating the strength, elegance and timeless love for women. Kachalu Chaat, Chulai Ki Seekh, Burni Ka Jhinga, Gosht Reshiya Kebab, Ruagan Chaman, Muj Gaad and Mewe Mawe Ke Charkhe are on offer. Meal for two: ₹3,500 onwards. 12.30 pm onwards. At Race Course Road.
Taking place at Caraway Kitchen, the hotel’s special dining affair is designed to honour the essence of womanhood with a lavish buffet. A complimentary glass of rosé sparkling wine, along special spa voucher adds to the celebration. ₹2,000 onwards. 12.30 pm onwards. At Kensington Road.
This Luxury Collection Hotel invites women to a special brunch buffet at Cubbon Pavilion, featuring a thoughtfully crafted gourmet spread and brunch buffet boasting an array of Indian and international selections along with live counters. Additionally, all women guests can enjoy 1+1 on beverages from their a la carte menu across all restaurants and a complimentary mixology experience from 4 pm to 6 pm. ₹2,999 onwards. 1 pm to 4 pm. At Residency Road.
The Hebbal Café at this hotel is celebrating Women’s Day with a specially curated brunch by chef Rajeev Kumar, featuring an indulgent spread that includes a gourmet hotdog station, fluffy pancakes, hearty meatball spaghetti, classic mince pies and crispy waffles. Adding to the festivities, guests can explore a vibrant flea market, savour an exquisite dessert selection at B45 and even take part in a live pottery-making session. ₹2,199 onwards. 12 pm to 3 pm. At Hebbal.
On March 9, immerse yourself in an enchanting gastronomic experience with a specially curated Women’s Day-themed brunch at Feast, the hotel’s renowned all-day multicuisine restaurant. Chef Hitesh Pant’s menu will feature artisanal delights, gourmet flavours and signature creations. ₹2,649 onwards. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.
Celebrate International Women’s Day here with a specially curated brunch, designed for women who gracefully juggle multiple roles. The thoughtfully curated menu features a selection of dishes that are both flavourful and revitalising such as Red Wine Poached Pear with Feta and Walnut Salad, Quinoa with Pineapple and Broccoli Salad; and Mediterranean Broken Wheat with Lamb and Apple Salad. A continental counter will feature Duck in Chili Bean Sauce and Fish in Thai Basil Sauce, along with a live sushi and BBQ counter. ₹2,700 onwards. March 9, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Challaghatta.
This Women’s Day, JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Bengaluru invites you to a Peach-Themed Brunch — a tribute to strength, grace and empowerment. Savour a thoughtfully curated menu featuring delights like Peach and Goat Cheese Crostini, Murgh aur Peach ki Reshmi Seekh and Anjeer and Peach Kofta Curry, alongside decadent peach-infused desserts. Beyond the feast, immerse yourself in a vibrant afternoon of fashion pop-ups, DIY activities and a live bakery session, making this celebration as memorable as the women it honours. `3,000 onwards. March 8, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
CUR8, the hotel’s dynamic all-day dining venue, this month-long celebration honours the spirit of womanhood through the powerful mediums of buffet format food and art. Enjoy Marwari cuisine by Lata Khatri on March 8 , Bengali cuisine by Sutapa Baruah between March 13 - 15, Saraswat cuisine by Yogita Yaji scheduled for March 21 - 22 and Coorgi cuisine by Anjali Ganapathy from March 27 - 29, which will be sit-down dinnerand lunch. ₹2,550 onwards. At Bellary Road.