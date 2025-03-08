14 special menus to savour this International Women’s Day, all curated by luxury hotels in Bengaluru

Celebrate International Women’s Day here with a specially curated brunch, designed for women who gracefully juggle multiple roles. The thoughtfully curated menu features a selection of dishes that are both flavourful and revitalising such as Red Wine Poached Pear with Feta and Walnut Salad, Quinoa with Pineapple and Broccoli Salad; and Mediterranean Broken Wheat with Lamb and Apple Salad. A continental counter will feature Duck in Chili Bean Sauce and Fish in Thai Basil Sauce, along with a live sushi and BBQ counter. ₹2,700 onwards. March 9, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Challaghatta.