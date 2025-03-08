Check out these four Bengaluru restaurants to celebrate International Women’s Day in style

Women's Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the incredible women in our lives and what better way to do it than over a great meal? Bengaluru’s vibrant dining scene offers plenty of spots that go beyond just good food, creating memorable experiences with special menus, elegant ambience and warm hospitality. Whether you're planning a cosy brunch, a lavish dinner or a fun evening out, these four restaurants set the perfect stage for a delightful Women's Day celebration.
Bastian Garden City
Matcha lovers and brunch queens, this one’s for you! Bastian Bangalore hosts a special Women’s Day brunch with Blondie from Mumbai, featuring a unique Matcha Workshop by Natasha Hemani and chef Shreya. Sip on signature matcha creations, craft your own croissants, enjoy a tarot reading and take home exclusive goodies — because you deserve a little indulgence! ! INR 2,000. March 8, 10.30 am onwards. At St Mark’s Road.
BLR Brewing Co
Raise a glass to strength, elegance and individuality with BLR Brewing Co’s exclusive Women’s Day cocktail menu. Experience bold and unique flavours with Crystal Courage (rum, pineapple, chamomile and bitters), Radiant Reverie (vodka, citrus and coconut milk) and Venus Spark (gin, cherry, rose and almond). Pair these with finger-licking food for the best experience. INR 350 onwards. On till March 31, 12 pm onwards. Across outlets.
Chowman
Guests dining at the Asian restaurant’s outlets will enjoy a complimentary dessert and an exclusive surprise gift; and for those celebrating at home, Chowman presents a Women’s Day Special Meal for 1 – a four-course feast serving Manchow Soup, Thai Style Noodles/Asian Greens Fried Rice, Kung Pao Chicken and Darsaan. INR 349 onwards. 10.30 am to 12 pm. Across outlets.
Justbe by Nidhi Nahata
Bengaluru’s finest plant-based vegetarian restaurant presents an experience designed just for self-care, nourishment and rejuvenation. Relish an unlimited, wholesome buffet thoughtfully curated by founder Nidhi Nahata as a tribute to all the women who give their best every day. INR 600. 12 pm onwards. At Sadashivnagar.