Dali & Gala to host Má Là Kitchen Supper Club for a pop-up in Bengaluru

Dali & Gala is set to unveil a dining experience, A Night at The Museum, featuring a Sichuan cuisine pop-up by Má Là Kitchen Supper Club, helmed by chef Aditya Ramakrishnan. Founded by Chef Aditya Vikram Ramakrishnan, Má Là Kitchen has earned a cult following in Bengaluru’s food community, celebrated for its bold and complex flavours that pay homage to authentic Sichuan cuisine.
More than just a dining concept, the supper club intertwines food with art, music and literature, highlighting the historical and cultural intersections between India and China. Má Là Kitchen has built a reputation for offering one of the most immersive Chinese dining experiences in the city. Now, for the first time, the supper club moves beyond its home kitchen to the refined setting of Dali & Gala, bringing its signature flavours to a new audience.
Inspired by his wife Dongli Zhang’s hometown of Chengdu, Chef Aditya has crafted a selection of iconic Sichuan dishes, staying true to the authentic methods and flavours found in the city’s most revered restaurants. Complementing the meal, Dali & Gala’s bar team, in collaboration with Diageo, has curated a cocktail menu designed to harmonise with the bold intensity of Sichuan flavours.
Aditya Ramakrishnan: Dali and Gala is a special blend of culture, art and culinary experience. Dali has launched its Night at the Museum series and we’re thrilled to be the debut act. This gives us a unique opportunity to share authentic Sichuan food with a wider audience. Our bold flavors, combined with Dali’s exceptional cocktails, create a dynamic and unforgettable pairing.
We also align with Dali’s vision of emphasising art and culture, which makes this collaboration even more meaningful. Just as Gala was the muse for Dali’s art, my wife Dongli and the culture and cuisine of her hometown, Chengdu, Sichuan, have been my inspiration. The connection between Dali and Mala (the signature spice of Sichuan) makes this collaboration feel truly destined to be. It’s a fitting and natural pairing, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to life here.
Aditya Ramakrishnan: The menu has been carefully curated to showcase some of the most iconic, authentic and high-quality Sichuan dishes you'd find at the best restaurants in Chengdu. Our aim is to introduce flavors and dishes that are truly unique and unavailable anywhere else in India. With our selection of curated small plates, we want guests to experience the bold and diverse flavors, textures and complexity that define Sichuan cuisine.
Aditya Ramakrishnan: The dishes I’ve highlighted were carefully chosen to showcase the authentic flavors and textures that define Sichuan cuisine, offering a wide range of taste experiences. Each dish has its own unique profile that highlights the rich culinary traditions of Chengdu, where I learned much of my craft.
One dish that guests absolutely should not miss is the Zhong Dumpling. It’s a special treat that’s not typically featured on our regular supper club menu, making it a rare and unique offering. These dumplings are an iconic dish from Chengdu, with a bold garlic flavor and a perfect balance of spicy, sweet and savory notes. It's a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Sichuan street food in its purest form.
The menu features a variety of dishes, starting with two vegetarian cold plates — wood ear mushroom salad and mung bean jelly noodles (liang fen). We also have a non-vegetarian cold plate, the mouthwatering chicken (kou shui ji), and a braised meat dish, the sweet and sour pork ribs (tangcu paigu). For hot carbs, we offer zhong dumplings, available with either vegetables or pork and dan dan noodles, available with either vegetables or chicken. To finish, we have a dessert — a sweet corn sticky rice cake paired with Ulo goji berry sorbet.
INR 3,000 onwards. March 12. (First come first serve, limited seating slots)