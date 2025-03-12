Dali & Gala to host Má Là Kitchen Supper Club for a pop-up in Bengaluru

Dali & Gala is set to unveil a dining experience, A Night at The Museum, featuring a Sichuan cuisine pop-up by Má Là Kitchen Supper Club, helmed by chef Aditya Ramakrishnan. Founded by Chef Aditya Vikram Ramakrishnan, Má Là Kitchen has earned a cult following in Bengaluru’s food community, celebrated for its bold and complex flavours that pay homage to authentic Sichuan cuisine.

More than just a dining concept, the supper club intertwines food with art, music and literature, highlighting the historical and cultural intersections between India and China. Má Là Kitchen has built a reputation for offering one of the most immersive Chinese dining experiences in the city. Now, for the first time, the supper club moves beyond its home kitchen to the refined setting of Dali & Gala, bringing its signature flavours to a new audience.

Inspired by his wife Dongli Zhang’s hometown of Chengdu, Chef Aditya has crafted a selection of iconic Sichuan dishes, staying true to the authentic methods and flavours found in the city’s most revered restaurants. Complementing the meal, Dali & Gala’s bar team, in collaboration with Diageo, has curated a cocktail menu designed to harmonise with the bold intensity of Sichuan flavours.