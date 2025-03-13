Bangkok's Michelin-star restaurant, Bo.lan, comes to Bengaluru for a three-day pop-up

For a limited time, guests at The Oberoi, Bengaluru will have the rare opportunity to experience Bo.lan’s culinary mastery first-hand. The exclusive menu, curated by the chefs themselves, reflects their dedication to seasonal produce, responsible sourcing, and the convivial spirit of traditional Thai dining. The experience begins with the Bo.lan Amuse Bouche — a trio of canapé-sized bites — followed by an inventive noodle dish. In true Thai style, the main course will arrive as a medley of dishes, meant for sharing and savouring together.

Diners can look forward to an array of Thai-style spicy salads, fragrant stir-fries, aromatic curries, bold-flavoured soups, and perfectly steamed rice bowls. While the dessert selection remains a tantalising secret, it promises to be a sweet and memorable finale to this immersive dining affair. "We have a wonderful menu for you that's a mixture of what we do in Bangkok and also a little bit of what we've been inspired by the markets here. I would say that the kola of lamb on the menu for the starter is really great and the kora curry, which is super interesting for me," Dylan shares.

The meticulously designed menu features an exquisite selection of dishes, including Oyster with passionfruit, mango, and chilli dressing, as well as Rice cracker with caramelised coconut, chicken, and crab. Guests can savour ‘Golea’, a Southern-style grilled lamb with pickled ginger, or indulge in ‘Dtum kanun’, a young jackfruit relish paired with minced pork and crispy rice paper. Other highlights include Stir-fried Siamese watercress with yellow beans and chilli, and a Hot and sour soup of pickled mustard greens. The meal concludes with a fragrant Orange Blossom tea, served alongside coconut & Malibu petit fours. The final sweet delight, ‘Nahm Kaeng Sai’, is a Thai-style crushed ice dessert featuring sticky rice, sweet corn, and a delicately perfumed syrup, accompanied by ‘grayasart’ crafted from local Indian grains.