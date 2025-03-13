Bangkok's Michelin-star restaurant, Bo.lan, comes to Bengaluru for a three-day pop-up

Tucked away within lush gardens, where spot-lit pathways are scented with the delicate fragrance of blooming flora, Rim Naam, a Thai restaurant offers an enchanting escape from the city’s bustle. Located within the serene grounds of The Oberoi, Bengaluru, this distinguished dining destination evokes the essence of Thailand through its picturesque, floating pavilion-inspired design.
This weekend, Rim Naam welcomes an extraordinary culinary collaboration, as renowned Bangkok-based restaurant Bo.lan brings its distinctive gastronomic philosophy to the city. Founded by the dynamic husband-and-wife duo, chef Duangporn ‘Bo’ Songvisava and Chef Dylan Jones, Bo.lan is celebrated for its commitment to sustainable dining and pioneering zero-waste practices in Thailand. Awarded a Michelin star in 2019, the very year Thailand’s Michelin Guide was introduced, Bo.lan champions bio-diverse ingredients and an ever-evolving menu that stays true to the authenticity of Thai flavours.
For a limited time, guests at The Oberoi, Bengaluru will have the rare opportunity to experience Bo.lan’s culinary mastery first-hand. The exclusive menu, curated by the chefs themselves, reflects their dedication to seasonal produce, responsible sourcing, and the convivial spirit of traditional Thai dining. The experience begins with the Bo.lan Amuse Bouche — a trio of canapé-sized bites — followed by an inventive noodle dish. In true Thai style, the main course will arrive as a medley of dishes, meant for sharing and savouring together.
Diners can look forward to an array of Thai-style spicy salads, fragrant stir-fries, aromatic curries, bold-flavoured soups, and perfectly steamed rice bowls. While the dessert selection remains a tantalising secret, it promises to be a sweet and memorable finale to this immersive dining affair. "We have a wonderful menu for you that's a mixture of what we do in Bangkok and also a little bit of what we've been inspired by the markets here. I would say that the kola of lamb on the menu for the starter is really great and the kora curry, which is super interesting for me," Dylan shares.
The meticulously designed menu features an exquisite selection of dishes, including Oyster with passionfruit, mango, and chilli dressing, as well as Rice cracker with caramelised coconut, chicken, and crab. Guests can savour ‘Golea’, a Southern-style grilled lamb with pickled ginger, or indulge in ‘Dtum kanun’, a young jackfruit relish paired with minced pork and crispy rice paper. Other highlights include Stir-fried Siamese watercress with yellow beans and chilli, and a Hot and sour soup of pickled mustard greens. The meal concludes with a fragrant Orange Blossom tea, served alongside coconut & Malibu petit fours. The final sweet delight, ‘Nahm Kaeng Sai’, is a Thai-style crushed ice dessert featuring sticky rice, sweet corn, and a delicately perfumed syrup, accompanied by ‘grayasart’ crafted from local Indian grains.
Expressing their excitement for the collaboration, chefs Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones shared, “We are thrilled to bring the culinary legacy of our region’s local produce to Bengaluru and present our take on Thai cuisine. It is an honour to work alongside the expert team at The Oberoi, Bengaluru to craft a unique and exciting dining experience for their guests.”
Bo.lan’s exclusive dinner menu will be available at Rim Naam from 14th to 16th March 2025. This meticulously curated set menu experience is priced at INR 15,000 plus taxes per person. For those seeking an authentic and thoughtfully crafted taste of Thailand, this limited-time culinary event is not to be missed.