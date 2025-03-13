Three exciting food pop-ups in Bengaluru that promise unique flavours and experiences

Bengaluru’s culinary scene is brimming with exciting food experiences this season, offering a feast for every palate. From an indulgent Kashmiri Wazwan at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru to a rare WA-Chuka pop-up by Michelin-starred chef Yuki Sugaya at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru and a vibrant Holi brunch at Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort, these three events promise a delightful blend of tradition, innovation and festive flavours you won’t want to miss.
Kashmir calling
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, in collaboration with Sarposh – Experience Kashmir, presents a Kashmiri food festival. Guests can savour the royal Wazwan cuisine, featuring Maaz Traem, Rogan Josh, Ristae and vegetarian delights like Ruwangan Tschaman. Concluding with saffron-infused desserts and Kong Kahwae, this festival offers an immersive culinary journey celebrating Kashmir’s rich flavours and traditions. Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. On till March 16, 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Falak, Thanisandra Main Road.
Fusion feast
Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru presents A Tale of Two Tastes, a special food pop-up featuring Michelin-starred chef Yuki Sugaya. A pioneer of WA-Chuka — an elegant fusion of Japanese and Chinese cuisine — chef Sugaya brings his signature style to Far & East. Guests can savour a curated menu blending seasonal Japanese flavours with Chinese culinary traditions, all set against the backdrop of Bengaluru’s skyline. INR 8,000. March 14 (dinner) and March 15 (lunch and dinner). At Bellary Road.
Festive flavours
Celebrate Holi with a vibrant brunch at Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort, where festive flavours meet a modern twist. Sip on refreshing colourful Mocktails, indulge in Aamras Poori and savour fusion delights like Chaat Tacos and Thandai Panna Cotta. Traditional gujiya adds a sweet touch, while live stations offer an unforgettable feast. Gather your loved ones for a joyful celebration of colours, flavours and festivity in a stunning setting. INR 1,500. March 14, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Rajanukunte.