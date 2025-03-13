Three exciting food pop-ups in Bengaluru that promise unique flavours and experiences

Bengaluru’s culinary scene is brimming with exciting food experiences this season, offering a feast for every palate. From an indulgent Kashmiri Wazwan at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru to a rare WA-Chuka pop-up by Michelin-starred chef Yuki Sugaya at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru and a vibrant Holi brunch at Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort, these three events promise a delightful blend of tradition, innovation and festive flavours you won’t want to miss.