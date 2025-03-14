We put together seven culinary destinations, boasting special menus, to celebrate Holi in Bengaluru this weekend
As Bengaluru’s luxury hotels gear up to celebrate Holi, they’re bringing a feast of colours to the table with specially curated brunch, high tea and dinner menus. From timeless festive delights like gujiya and thandai to classic flavours like traditional Indian dishes, these indulgent spreads offer a perfect blend of tradition and modern gastronomy. Whether you’re looking to start your day with a vibrant brunch, enjoy a leisurely afternoon high tea or end the festivities with an elegant dinner, these menus promise a delectable journey through the essence of Holi, wrapped in luxury and culinary artistry.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
Breaking away from the usual offerings of brunches, this property is throwing a special Holi High Tea with an interesting beverage and food menu at Recess. Sip on cocktails like Rang Barse Martini, Gulal Shots and mocktails including Phoolon Ki Holi punch and Rang Rasiya cooler or indulge in classics such as Dahi Vada, Jodhpuri Mirchi Bhaji, Kalmi Wada, Vrindavan Ki Gujiya and Mathura Ke Pede. `375 onwards. March 13 to 19, 9 am to 8.30 pm. At Challaghatta.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
This thoughtfully curated buffet by M Café brings you the flavours from across the country. Start your Holi brunch with mouthwatering specialities such as Kaali Mirch Murgh Tikka and Sarson Phool Tikka. The festival unites culturally grand dishes like Kolkata Murgh Biryani, South Indian Mutton Korma and Satrangi Subz Pulao. `2,800 onwards. March 16, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Relish handcrafted festive delights like Motichoor Laddu, Gujiya, Puran Poli and Hing Kachori with Aloo Subzi at Feast’s specially crafted menu that embodies the spirit of Holi. Let your sweet tooth revel in the indulgence of besan laddu, rava laddu, malpua and more. `2,899 onwards. March 13 & 14, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.
WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels, Bengaluru
Agra Ka Swaad is a special Holi-themed dining experience inspired by the rich flavours of Agra and the festive traditions of Brij Ki Holi. Taking place at WelcomCafé Jacaranda, this exclusive dinner buffet will showcase the distinct culinary heritage of Agra, blending regal Mughlai influences. `1,750 onwards. March 10 to 16, 7.30 pm to 11 pm. At Richmond Road.
Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru
Head to the hotel’s all-day dining and pool bar, Cosmo, to savour traditional favourites like Chole Bhature, Dahi Bhalla and Jalebi, paired with Thandai and Aam Panna. The menu, curated by chef Ajay Singh Negi, also promises a mix of Pakodas, Samosas, Pav Bhaji and Shikanji. `1,799 onwards. March 14, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Bellary Road.
ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
Raj Pavilion, the hotel’s elegant all-day dining restaurant, is organising a Holi brunch that boasts a saffron-infused Thandai & Sherbet Bar, a Holi-themed menu showcasing Kaju Gujiyas and Rabdi Malpuas along with live cooking stations, interactive beverage counters and themed décor that set the perfect festive mood. Meal for two: `3,500 onwards. March 16, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Golf Course Road.
The Leela PalaceBengaluru
Citrus, known for its Asian & European Indian à la carte & buffet meals, is hosting a Holi Day brunch with a vibrant spread of festive delicacies, traditions, sweets and refreshing concoctions. Indulge in the joy of togetherness as you savour several flavours of the colourful festival. `4,000 onwards. March 14, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Old Airport Road.