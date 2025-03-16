Head to this foodie destination in Bengaluru for pan-South Indian food, with a special place for Kerala cuisine

Every time we hear the word Coracle, images of the song Chinna Chinna Aasai from Roja (1992) by Mani Ratnam immediately come to mind. Shot amidst the cascading waterfalls of Hogenakkal, the scene features a muscular oarsman navigating his circular skiff through the rapids, his chant of ‘é lé lo’ echoing through the roaring waterfalls. What an unforgettable image, isn’t it? The very name Coracle itself seems to embody the essence of South India for many of us. Ironically, the spherical boat isn’t even native to these shores, but that’s a story for another time.
This love story began long before it was ever written. The moment we heard the name Coracle, we instinctively knew that Tresa Francis’ brainchild at the Bangalore International Centre would quickly become a favourite. Tresa is no stranger in foodie circles and so we arrived, already anticipating a treat.
Opting for a pan-South Indian menu rather than focusing solely on her homeland of Kerala, Tresa’s creations are as visually appealing as they are thoughtfully curated. For our meal, we however decided to indulge in a nearly entirely naadan (traditional) spread, beginning our culinary adventure with what can only be described as a holy non-veg trio: Tenderloin Cutlets, Tenderloin Ullarthiyathu and Meen Pollichathu. The cutlets were perfectly crisp and tender, just as they should be; the ullarthiyathu became the only form of tenderloin we’d now wholeheartedly endorse; and the fish was simply exquisite — fresh, flavourful and entirely free from the usual fishy taste, if you know what we ‘meen.’
Next, we relished one of the crispiest Lotus Stem dishes we’ve ever had the pleasure of tasting, pairing it with soft, ghee-laden Podi Idlies — an unbeatable combination! By now, we were ready for the mains. We opted for soft appams, Kerala parottas and matta rice, paired with servings of Alleppey Fish Curry, Prawn Mango Curry and Cabbage Thoran. With the first bite of the fish and prawns, we were immediately transported to Kerala. At that moment, Coracle was no longer just about Roja and Hogenakkal; it had transformed into a tribute to Kuttanadan Punjayile and Appangal Embadum (folk songs from South and North Kerala) and we couldn’t have been happier!
To round off our meal, we savoured Caramel Custard and Tender Coconut Pudding and let’s just say Tresa would be welcomed into any of our families for serving these desserts in their most authentic forms. The bittersweet notes of the custard, paired with the light, creamy texture of the pudding, sent us into a blissful food coma. As we drifted into a world of culinary satisfaction, we could almost hear Tresa singing Ayala Porichathundu — from Sreekumaran Thampi’s Venalil Oru Mazha (1979) — encapsulating the entire experience in a song that echoes the gastronomic indulgences that Coracle quite truly personifies.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal