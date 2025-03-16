Head to this foodie destination in Bengaluru for pan-South Indian food, with a special place for Kerala cuisine

To round off our meal, we savoured Caramel Custard and Tender Coconut Pudding and let’s just say Tresa would be welcomed into any of our families for serving these desserts in their most authentic forms. The bittersweet notes of the custard, paired with the light, creamy texture of the pudding, sent us into a blissful food coma. As we drifted into a world of culinary satisfaction, we could almost hear Tresa singing Ayala Porichathundu — from Sreekumaran Thampi’s Venalil Oru Mazha (1979) — encapsulating the entire experience in a song that echoes the gastronomic indulgences that Coracle quite truly personifies.

Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal