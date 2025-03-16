This ice cream kitchen in Bengaluru is a playground of flavours where every scoop and sip serves an unexpected delight

Brought to life by the founders of Lavonne Café and Kopitiam Lah, LICK’s offerings range from funky, experimental flavours to classic comfort scoops, decadent sundaes and even pet-friendly Drool Bowls. There are high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams for the health-conscious folks too.

But don’t worry, they also know how to balance the sugar rush with refreshing mocktails, coffees and thick shakes. The space itself is designed to enhance the experience, offering both indoor and outdoor seating, making it an ideal spot to lounge with friends, family or even your furry companions in their petfriendly section.