This ice cream kitchen in Bengaluru is a playground of flavours where every scoop and sip serves an unexpected delight

If your Instagram feed hasn’t already been flooded with its vibrant visuals, allow us to introduce you to Lavonne Ice Cream Kitchen (LICK). With its pink and red interiors, eye-catching triangle-shaped exteriors and a queue that snakes around the block till the wee hours, LICK is the city’s dessert hotspot of the moment.
Brought to life by the founders of Lavonne Café and Kopitiam Lah, LICK’s offerings range from funky, experimental flavours to classic comfort scoops, decadent sundaes and even pet-friendly Drool Bowls. There are high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams for the health-conscious folks too.
But don’t worry, they also know how to balance the sugar rush with refreshing mocktails, coffees and thick shakes. The space itself is designed to enhance the experience, offering both indoor and outdoor seating, making it an ideal spot to lounge with friends, family or even your furry companions in their petfriendly section.
Feeling brave, we opted to sample the signature experimental scoops before the usuals. First up was Watermelon Feta, a refreshing and juicy concoction perfect for summer. The pairing of sweet melon and salty feta might sound bold, but trust us, it works. Then came Avocado Toast, served with a mini slice of sourdough. It tasted exactly like a chilled, creamy avocado spread — smooth, rich and oddly satisfying. T he showstopper, however, was the Tomato Strawberry Burrata Sorbet, drizzled with balsamic reduction and topped with sourdough crumbs. It was gourmet in a scoop — tangy, slightly sweet and utterly balanced.
For the traditionalists, this place does not disappoint. The Hazelnut Rocher was decadence personified, while Pistachio hit the sweet-salty spot with its rich nuttiness. But our personal favourite? Pecan Pie — a blissful marriage of fudge and crunchy crackers, ensuring that every bite had a surprise element of texture and taste.
If ice cream scoops were the opening act, the sundaes were the main course. First, we dug into the Chocolate Resurrection, a sinful masterpiece featuring layers of chocolate ice cream, vanilla ice cream, gooey chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, hazelnut crumble, chocolate mud and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any richer, it was crowned with hot chocolate foam. In short, a yummy chocolatey paradise.
Then came Beach Party, a tropical escape in dessert form . A luscious coconut tres leches cake for med the base, topped with two scoops — one of tropical fruit sorbet and another of toasted coconut gelato. It was layered with tropical fruit confit, pineapple snow, passion fruit gel and popping bobas, all finished with a cocktail umbrella.
If summer were a flavour, this would be it. To wrap things up, we opted for a berry yoghurt drink with a surprise panna cotta base. So, the next time you find yourself craving an ice cream fix, just be prepared to queue at LICK — and trust us, it’ll be worth the wait.
₹150 onwards. At Indiranagar.