This new North Bengaluru rooftop kitchen and bar took us through a whimsical culinary journey

We kicked off our meal with the charred and smoky richness of Charcoal Malai Broccoli and the intriguing Idly Chaat. While the name and description of the latter had us scratching our heads, a bite of the same quashed any doubts we had about the unison of flavours in this culinary identity. Crunchy yet soft idly pieces tossed with delicious sauces and an occasional zing from the pomegranate — this was an interesting twist to the bankable South Indian dish we know. The former, on the other hand, was an honest and rather sinful relook at broccoli. Smoky, creamy and crunchy in intervals (thanks to crispy boondi) this was a delight. We also enjoyed sipping on Gi-Nido, a delicious gin-based signature cocktail including strawberry thyme syrup, vanilla, rose bitters & tonic. This was a refreshing and fizzy drink. As was the Coconut Milk Punch. Another intriguing drink, this signature cocktail uses rum, wine and kahlua infused with coconut milk. With its zingy undertones, it paired perfectly with what followed.