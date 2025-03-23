This new North Bengaluru rooftop kitchen and bar took us through a whimsical culinary journey

If you are a regular in North Bengaluru, rushing by on the Hebbal flyover, maybe on your way to the airport, you may have seen an interesting little rooftop spot that seems to be raving during the evening while also elegantly poised with a steady, serene environment and décor during the day. This is the best way to describe the newest eatery and bar in Hebbal, Nido – Craft Kitchen & Bar.
Our visit to this fantastic place came about during a snoozy workday afternoon. Let’s just say we didn’t feel like leaving. To begin with, Nido, owing much to the word’s original Italian meaning — ‘nest’ or ‘home,’ echoes the comfort one enjoys in a space. Designed with whimsical branches and feathery accents, creating a truly immersive experience, it felt like we were dining inside a beautifully crafted bird’s nest.
We kicked off our meal with the charred and smoky richness of Charcoal Malai Broccoli and the intriguing Idly Chaat. While the name and description of the latter had us scratching our heads, a bite of the same quashed any doubts we had about the unison of flavours in this culinary identity. Crunchy yet soft idly pieces tossed with delicious sauces and an occasional zing from the pomegranate — this was an interesting twist to the bankable South Indian dish we know. The former, on the other hand, was an honest and rather sinful relook at broccoli. Smoky, creamy and crunchy in intervals (thanks to crispy boondi) this was a delight. We also enjoyed sipping on Gi-Nido, a delicious gin-based signature cocktail including strawberry thyme syrup, vanilla, rose bitters & tonic. This was a refreshing and fizzy drink. As was the Coconut Milk Punch. Another intriguing drink, this signature cocktail uses rum, wine and kahlua infused with coconut milk. With its zingy undertones, it paired perfectly with what followed.
The Keema Sandwich was another delight from the small plates. Soft, flavour-packed and simply sinful, this was a delight! Before moving on to the main course we took a break with a biryani. No, it’s not what you think! This was yet another absurd yet fabulous cocktail resembling the emotions associated with the famed rice dish. For main course, we were treated to Kori Rotti with Chicken Curry, a true-blue Mangalorean dish and a contrastingly flavoured Thai Veg Green Curry. Finally, the Espresso-soaked Tiramisu and the dramatic Pull Me Up Cake were the final nail in the coffin, making us realise why Nido is the most favourable culinary destination to be at in North Bengaluru right now.
Meal for two: INR 1,200. At Bellary Road.
Mail id - pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com
X: pranav_shriram