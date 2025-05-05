This Bengaluru restaurant rolls a new menu this season

As dusk descends The Market at The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore transforms into an elegant and intimate dining destination. Formerly a vibrant all-day venue The Market now offers a sophisticated à la carte dinner menu perfect for quiet evenings special celebrations and meaningful conversations over exceptional cuisine. The ambiance shifts seamlessly creating a refined yet comfortable setting for a truly special dining affair.

What can you expect on the new menu?

The newly curated à la carte menu promises a global culinary journey designed to tantalise the taste buds. Crafted by the restaurant's expert culinary team, the menu showcases diverse international flavours through innovative and thoughtfully presented dishes.

Begin your gastronomic exploration with enticing appetisers. The Baazhe Hoovu cutlets offer a taste of Mangalorean tradition with slow-cooked banana blossom and vegetables while the Beetroot Bitterballen provide a delightful Dutch twist with goat cheese and honey mustard mayonnaise. The Tiger Prawn and Hass Avocado Aguachile presents a fresh coastal-inspired harmony of tuna poached shrimp and vibrant Aguachile verde.

Pasta and vegetarian options demonstrate remarkable creativity. The Butter and Sage Gnocchi features a nuanced blend of Anaheim peppers tomato compote and Parmesan while the Yoghurt Marinated Broccoli Steak offers a contemporary plant-based experience with sunchoke puree and harissa chickpeas.

Protein selections showcase global influences. Indulge in the Half Roasted Spatchcock Chicken with silken mash and honey-glazed carrots the slow-cooked Lamb Rendang in a rich Thai red chilli and peanut sauce or the Ikan Asam Pedas a flavourful hot and sour Malaysian fish curry.

Each dish at The Market represents a carefully balanced orchestration of technique flavour and cultural inspiration inviting diners on an unforgettable epicurean adventure that transcends traditional dining boundaries. Experience the new intimate evening dining at The Market The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore for a truly special occasion.

INR 9,000++. Everyday, 7-11 pm. The Market at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore