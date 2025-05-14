Bengaluru’s favourite pizzeria launches its new outlet in HSR

Bengaluru-based pizza brand Brik Oven has reached a significant milestone, launching its tenth outlet in HSR Layout. This new location introduces ‘The Pizza & Coffee Shop’, a pioneering concept that unites Brik Oven’s signature wood-fired pizzas with artisanal coffee house-made cheeses and an all-day breakfast menu under one roof.

Brik Oven opens 10th Bengaluru outlet with an innovative format

Described as a reimagined space, ‘The Pizza & Coffee Shop’ aims to provide an experience that encourages guests to linger. The menu features wood-fired Neapolitan slices hand-pulled mozzarella. fresh sourdough and a speciality coffee programme, available from morning to midnight. All items are produced in-house emphasising quality and craftsmanship. The outlet also introduces new pizza varieties such as the Romona.

A notable addition is the all-day breakfast, now offered at select outlets including HSR, Bellandur, Palace Road, Indiranagar, Manyata and Whitefield. The breakfast menu includes Brik Oven’s take on staples like sourdough beignets and pretzel bagel sandwiches.

The design of the HSR outlet is thoughtfully curated, featuring pigmented IPS flooring handcrafted wooden furniture and a custom wood-fired oven tiled in recycled mosaic. The open kitchen counter allows for guest interaction and visibility.

INR 300 onwards. Ongoing, 8 am onwards. Brik Oven, 19th Main Road, HSR Layout.