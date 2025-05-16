Bengaluru is going all out this weekend to give every gourmand something to choose from

If you’ve been craving some delicious food and are done with your local haunts, check out these 14 picks that we’ve curated, serving up some of the most delicious and diverse gourmet treats, this weekend. Be adventurous and try something new — we promise you these options come highly recommended.
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel
Every Sunday this May, indulge in the city’s grandest brunch at Feast. With global cuisines, eight to nine live counters and a spotlight on Asian flavours — it’s a delicious escape where every bite tells a story. INR 2,649 onwards. Every Sunday, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.
Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru
Savour home-style Kodava cuisine at Tijouri with Priya Aiyappa’s exclusive pop-up. From Pandhi Curry to Jackfruit Cutlets, relive Coorg’s comforting flavours in a nostalgic, two-day celebration. INR 3,000. May 17 & 18. At Palace Road.
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
Celebrate World Cocktail Week, at Flamingo Pool Bar. Sip signature cocktails, enjoy sunset DJ sets, live mixology and lush Nandi Hills views in a relaxed, poolside paradise that promises an experience to remember. INR 1,350 onwards. On till May 19, 11 am to 9 pm. At Devanahalli.
Toscano
Celebrate the season with Toscano’s limited-time pesto showcase. From antipasti-pesto platters to creamy gnocchi and indulgent desserts, this menu blends regional Italian flavours with contemporary flair. Meal for two: INR 1,800. Available on weekends through May. Across outlets.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Step into Akbari Gate at JW Kitchen, a regal Awadhi feast curated by chef Abdul Haleem. From melt-in-mouth Dora Kebabs to royal biryanis and Sheer Khurma, savour timeless flavours steeped in legacy. INR 3,000 onwards. May 9 – 18, 7.30 pm to 11 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
The soul of Indian street food is here at The Market’s Chaat Festival. Curated by chaat master Maheshwar Rai, each dish — from Mango Dahi Bhalla to Avocado Chaat — is nostalgia reimagined with elegance. INR 500 onwards. May 10 to June 10, Lunch and Dinner. At Residency Road.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
This summer, explore the vibrant streets of Southeast Asia on your plate. From wok-tossed mains to Thai desserts, chef Ho Chi Ming curates an immersive dining experience at Lush rich in flavour and flair. INR 2,500 Onwards. On till May 18. Check ahead with the property on timings. At Race Course Road.
BLR Brewing Co
Farewell Summer with BLR Brewing Co’s exclusive Summer Farewell Menu! Enjoy tropical delights like Melon Mehfil, Jackfruit Galouti and Aamramisu, paired with refreshing craft beers. Celebrate the last of the season. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. Ongoing, 12 pm to 12 am. Across outlets.
Chowman
Celebrate 15 years of culinary excellence with Chowman’s first-ever Asian Food Festival. Featuring iconic dishes from Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and more — this vibrant feast promises bold flavours and cultural storytelling on every plate. INR 790 onwards. May 12 onwards,12 noon to 10.30 pm. Across all outlets.
Shangri-La, Bengaluru
Caprese at Shangri-La debuts Dolce Vita Delights, a refined summer weekend menu by chef Chetaan Gowda. Think Burrata Fagottini, Sicilian Lemon Risotto and skyline views to match. INR 2,200 onwards. Ongoing, 12.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Palace Road.
The Leela Palace Bengaluru
The Cambridge Public House, Paris’ famed cocktail bar, lands at ZLB23, for one night only. Sip inventive serves crafted by global bar stars Nikos Bakoulis and Xenia Mountraki. INR 1,800 onwards. May 16, 8 pm onwards. At Old Airport Road.
Geist Brewing Co
Introducing the new Summer Menu that takes you globe-trotting with Ice Apple Ceviche, Halo-Halo and Kopitiam cocktails — paired with crisp craft beers and spritzes. A sun-soaked street food adventure awaits! Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. May 9 to 25. 12 noon to 11 pm. Across outlets.
The Oberoi, Bengaluru
Lapis at The Oberoi, Bengaluru bids farewell to buffets! Discover a curated à la carte menu and set menus blending global and Indian flavours — with a focus on sustainability, storytelling and garden-view dining. INR 1,900 onwards. Ongoing, 7 am to 11.30 pm. At Mahatma Gandhi Road.
Written by: Sreemoyee Das
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress