If Indian food is your love, this new eatery in Bengaluru is worth a try!

Sawari India Restaurant is a vibrant addition to Bengaluru’s food scene, bringing together the city’s love for rich Indian flavours and popular desi Chinese dishes. This restaurant offers a menu that’s mostly rooted in Indian traditions, with a small mix of Chinese-style favourites. With beautifully presented food, handcrafted cocktails and live music, Sawari creates a warm and stylish space that reflects the spirit of Bengaluru — where old traditions meet new ideas. It’s a great spot for anyone who enjoys good food, whether you’re a fan of classic tastes or love trying something different.

We started with the street-favourite — Papdi Chaat which we enjoyed to the fullest. The papdi was crisp and fresh and the mix of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours came together really well. The curd was smooth and not too sour and the chutneys added just the right kick. Every bite had a good balance of texture and taste.

Next up, we tried the Amritsari Paneer Tikka which was full of flavour. The paneer was soft and had a nice smoky taste from the tandoor. The marinade was rich with spices but not too overpowering. The dish was comforting and reminded us of the kind of food you’d enjoy at a roadside dhaba.