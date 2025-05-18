Bengaluru

The new outlet of this legacy sweets giant in Electronic City, Bengaluru, celebrates the mango medley

With its iconic regular offerings, this outlet also rolls out a new limited-time Aamotsav menu!
(L-R) Interiors of Purani Dilli restaurant at Anand Sweets, Electronic City; Mango Rabri
(L-R) Interiors of Purani Dilli restaurant at Anand Sweets, Electronic City; Mango Rabri
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

South Bengaluru just lit up with another new outlet of the legacy sweets giant, Anand Sweets! With its iconic regular offerings, this outlet also rolls out a new Aamotsav menu!

A Symphony of Sweets: Mango Delights and North Indian Treats

Replete with the sinful goodness of the season’s best fruit — mangoes, this menu rolls out exciting dishes like the Mango Rabdi, Mango Alaska, Mango Kalakand, Mango Petha and Mango Sandesh. We tasted a bunch of these sweets after a blissful North Indian meal at their in-house restaurant, Purani Dilli. We gorged on some delicious starters like Veg Tandoori Sizzler Platter, Chole Bhature and more!

South Bengaluru just lit up with another new outlet of the legacy sweets giant, Anand Sweets! With its iconic regular offerings, this outlet also rolls out a new Aamotsav menu! Replete with the sinful goodness of the season’s best fruit — mangoes, this menu rolls out exciting dishes like the Mango Rabdi, Mango Alaska, Mango Kalakand, Mango Petha and Mango Sandesh. We tasted a bunch of these sweets after a blissful North Indian meal at their in-house restaurant, Purani Dilli. We gorged on some delicious starters like Veg Tandoori Sizzler Platter, Chole Bhature and more!

INR 120 onwards. At Hosur Main Road, Electronic City.

Mail id: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com

X: pranav_shriram

new outlet
Anand Sweets
Anand Sweets Bengaluru
Anand Sweets Electronic City
Aamotsav
Mango special
Mango special at Anand Sweets

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com