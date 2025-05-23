One-minute review: The Market at The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore is hosting a limited-time chaat festival

When we were going through the invitation sent by The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, to their new The Chaat Festival at The Market, what captured our attention was the phrase — chaat is not just food, it’s an emotion!
True to their words, they served chaat and how! Last weekend, we dropped by for a quick tasting and although our appetite limited us to relishing only five dishes, it was enough and more to convey that the fête was a successful celebration of India’s beloved street delicacies.
Chef Maheshwar Rai’s 24-year culinary journey from the heart of Jaisalmer shone in the authentic dishes presented artistically. We began with the best on the menu — The Watermelon Chaat, a refreshing burst of summery flavours, which was plated with heart-shaped cutouts of the fruit, which we adored.
Other highlights include the Dahi Gujiya, with its perfect play of crisp and creaminess; the yummy traditional Bihari Littis served alongside eggplant, tomato and potato chokhas; and a picture-perfect Potato Basket Chaat which boasted an equal balance of sweet, salty, spicy and tangy flavours. We ended the snack/meal with a classic Dahi Puri, which was simply spot on!
₹375 onwards. On till May 31. At Residency Road.