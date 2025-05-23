One-minute review: The Market at The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore is hosting a limited-time chaat festival

When we were going through the invitation sent by The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, to their new The Chaat Festival at The Market, what captured our attention was the phrase — chaat is not just food, it’s an emotion!

True to their words, they served chaat and how! Last weekend, we dropped by for a quick tasting and although our appetite limited us to relishing only five dishes, it was enough and more to convey that the fête was a successful celebration of India’s beloved street delicacies.