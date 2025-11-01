4 culinary offerings in Bengaluru that promise the best Oriental fare!

If Bengaluru ever wrote a love letter, chances are it would be addressed to Asian cuisine — with extra soy sauce stains and perhaps a stray noodle or two. The city’s affair with the Orient isn’t a fling; it’s a decades-long relationship that’s matured beautifully, like kimchi in a well-behaved fridge.
From roadside noodles to five-star sushi, every restaurant worth its salt (and soy) has at least one Asian favourite that regulars would probably riot over if it ever disappeared from the menu.
But somewhere around the early 2000s, Bengaluru decided casual dating wasn’t enough. It wanted commitment — from all of Asia. Suddenly, Thai, Japanese, Korean and every possible regional variant turned up, each with its loyal fan club and Instagram hashtag. So, naturally, in the spirit of noble journalism (and unbridled gluttony), we embarked on a whirlwind tour of some of the city’s most adored Asian eateries.
Our first stop is Baan Phad Thai in Indiranagar — a tiny, mood-lit corner that feels like Bangkok got lost and decided to stay. The Sai Krok Esan (fermented pork sausage) came sizzling, tangy and with just the right level of guilt. The Tom Yum Kaichiau (Bangkok-style crab omelette) was a revelation — golden, fluffy and so good we briefly considered eloping with it. The Chicken Phad Thai was the kind of comfort food that deserves its own lullaby, each bite a sweet-sour-holy union of balance and bliss. We washed it down with a Nam Soda Saowarot (passion fruit soda), so refreshing it felt like being hugged by tropical air-conditioning and ended with a Coconut Ice Cream that could easily start a cult following.
From Thailand, we flew metaphorically east to Hachi by Tenya in Whitefield, tucked within the buzzing BLR Brewing Co complex. The presence of a Japanese chef instantly promised authenticity. The Edamame Ajillo, Agedashi Tofu, Karaage, Tempura Platter and Chicken Paitan Ramen were all delicious in varying degrees of umami ecstasy — though the karaage, bless its fried heart, could use a touch more zing. As for the Banana Tempura, let’s just say not all experiments need to make it past the lab stage.
Our final dinner destination was the iconic Shiro at UB City, now armed with a spanking new menu. For many Bengalureans, Shiro is where they first discovered sushi — and in true nostalgia-fuelled spirit, we began with the Assorted Sushi, Sashimi and Maki Platter. It was fresh and flawless. The Silken Tofu Steak, Chicken Gyoza and Kung Pao Skewers followed suit and we rounded it off with a Hot Toddy — because nothing says ‘fine dining’ quite like whisky disguised as a ‘hot tea.’
The morning after, slightly soy-sauced but undeterred, we ended our journey at Nasi and Mee on Convent Road, exploring their shiny new Shiok! Breakfast Club menu. Between the Kaya Toast, French-cha Toast and Bao ’Dang, we were floored — and not just by the ambience, which frankly deserves its own influencer deal, but also by the delicious food. The Mee Laksa sealed the deal: spicy, coconutty and the perfect end to a gastronomic love story that Bengaluru just refuses to end.
