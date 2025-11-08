Mohammed Ali Road comes to Bengaluru and this new space is an absolute winner!

As self-proclaimed food romantics who think the soul of Mumbai resides somewhere between a sizzling tawa and a whiff of Bohri Biryani, we didn’t need much arm-twisting to check out Bombay Chapter 003. Named after the famed South Mumbai pincode, this JP Nagar gem is the lovechild of Rehana Contractor and Arpitha Rai, who clearly decided that Bengaluru deserved a taste of Mumbai’s glorious chaos — on a plate.
Now, onto the serious business: food. We heroically took it upon ourselves to sample everything on the menu (purely for research purposes, of course). Forks and knives were swiftly dismissed — this was a finger food situation and we were all in. We kicked off with Crispy Sabudana Cutlets (so good they could make you forget fasting), followed by Russian Chicken Cutlets that were oddly comforting, Bohri Chicken Farcha that strutted in like royalty and Chicken Cheese Shahi Rolls that served (as the GenZs say). Then came the Baida Roti, Bohri-style Moong Dal Bhajiyas, Paneer Akuri, Dal Ghosht, Tawa Pulao, Kheema Biryani and the Signature Dum Biryani (Bombay Style) — yes, we actually survived to tell the delicious tale.
Every bite was chased down with alternating rounds of Bombay Cutting Chai and that glorious vintage fizz — Pallonji’s soda (which, to our utter disbelief, they actually found and imported to Namma Bengaluru). By the end, we were happily food-drunk and emotionally fragile. Dessert arrived like the encore of this culinary opera — Kesar Phirni, Dudhi Halwa, Bombay Caramel Custard and Shahi Tukda. All were divine, but the caramel custard? Absolute superstar!
Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. Closed on Mondays. At Bannerghatta Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal