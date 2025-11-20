Dedicated to the Madras Presidency, this new spot in Bengaluru delivers and how!

When a restaurant calls itself Madras Kitchen and you pride yourself on being connoisseurs of Tamil food, you know you’re in for a memorable meal. But before we dive in, a small clarification: the ‘Madras’ in question isn’t just the city formerly known as Madras, now Chennai. It’s a nod to the old Madras Presidency, which once stretched across what is today Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

A generous culinary canvas indeed. History lesson done, we were instantly struck by the ambience — a space that fits right into the chic UB City piazza and effortlessly matches the luxury vibe of the newly launched Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City. With barely a moment wasted, we plunged into a curated tasting menu that promised both nostalgia and novelty.