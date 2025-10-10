Check out these unmissable food experiences in Bengaluru, this week...

Bengaluru has plenty to offer food lovers this October. From brunches and thalis to pop-ups, festivals and special menus, the city’s restaurants are full of exciting flavours and new ideas. Here’s a look at some of the best food experiences happening around town.
Wine wonderland
Viva la Vino returns to Bengaluru with 90+ wines, gourmet pairings, live music, cheese, chocolate and vibrant tastings. Expect an unforgettable evening of discovery, community and celebration at India’s coolest wine festival. INR 2,650. October 11, 5 pm to 10 pm. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.
Secret society
One Floor Down, beneath Helen’s Place, is India’s first Dionysian bar — where cocktails are confessions, food is mischief and chaos rules. Enter the secret speakeasy for masked intrigue, bold drinks and a night that blurs poetry, pleasure and rebellion. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At Marathahalli.
Durbar delights
Indian Durbar at Conrad Bengaluru reimagines Punjabi dining with heirloom recipes, seasonal produce and authentic rituals. From Dal Pindi Gosht to Gud Ka Halwa, paired with region-inspired cocktails, every dish offers a soulful journey through Punjab’s culinary heritage. Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At Kensington Road.
Native nuances
Nati Republic brings Karnataka’s countryside to Bengaluru with authentic native pairings. From Ragi Mudde with Nati Saaru and Neer Dosa to Thali Comfort Feasts and bold starters, every dish celebrates heritage, local flavours and the soul of village kitchens. Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At New BEL Road.
Wazwan wonders
ParTTwo hosts Delhi’s iconic Chor Bizarre for a three-day Kashmiri pop-up featuring an authentic Wazwan Tarami. Expect signature dishes like Gushtaba and Tabak Maaz, rare valley ingredients and rich vegetarian fare. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. October 10 to 12, 12 pm to 4 pm and 7.30 pm to 12.20 am. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Burger bonanza
Beyondburg presents Hamburguesa, the latest Burger of the Month crafted with chef Varun Pereira. Juicy patties, melted mozzarella, smoky salsa de piña, guacamole and jalapeños bring bold Mexican flavours to the classic American hamburger experience. INR 560. At St Mark’s Road.
Chaat chronicles
Suzy Q’s Chaat Menu reimagines Indian street food with global flair, featuring guacamole on papdi, burrata with chana jor and molten cheese-filled pani puris. Expect bold flavours, refined techniques and playful presentations in this elevated classic. INR 270 onwards. On till November 9, 12 pm to 12.30 am. At Queens Road.
Brunch bliss
Daysie RR Nagar introduces its signature Sunday Brunch, a relaxed weekend ritual. Guests can enjoy small plates, hearty mains, fresh salads, comforting soups and indulgent desserts — all served in a breezy, inviting setting perfect for unhurried conversations. INR 1,350. Every Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Kenchenahalli Road.
Flavour festival
Taste of Shangri-La 2025 brings together culinary artistry from Caprese, Ssaffron, Shang Palace and Yataii. Expect bold flavours, refined presentation and a multi-sensory dining journey that celebrates provenance, passion and regional heritage across Shangri-La Bengaluru’s signature restaurants. INR 2,500 onwards. On till October 31. At Palace Road.
Crisp comforts
Monkey Bar’s The Great Bavarian Feast brings the spirit of Oktoberfest to Bengaluru with pretzels, bratwursts, schnitzels and strudel — all served with a signature twist. Chef Clyde’s menu blends comfort, nostalgia and playfulness in this beer-soaked, Bavarian-inspired celebration. INR 3,450 onwards. On till October 16, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Museum Road.
After hours
Comal’s Noche En Comal brings late-night comfort food, cold beers and laid-back vibes over three casual, no-reservation nights. Chef Varun Pereira serves up tacos, dorilocos, burgers and IPA soft serve — with music, beer cocktails and a rhythm that celebrates unguarded moments, great company and the joy of after-hours cooking. INR 159 onwards. October 9 to 11, 10.30 pm t0 1 am. At MG Road.
French finesse
The Oberoi, Bengaluru welcomes chef Julien Royer of Odette, Singapore, for an exclusive dining experience. Guests can expect refined French cuisine elevated with Asian influences, including signature dishes like langoustine dumplings, Arctic toothfish and cevenne onion millefeuille — crafted with precision and heart. INR 30,000 onwards. October 18 & 19, 7 pm. At MG Road.
Feast fest
Social’s Oktobeerfest 2025 brings beer bucket deals, bold sausage platters and a playful Brew Bingo challenge to the table. Expect quirky décor, group-friendly pairings and vibrant vibes as this favourite café-bar turns every pint into a party. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. On till October 19. Across outlets.
Ghee grandeur
Citrus presents Taste of Rajasthan, a rich culinary journey curated by chef Hitendra Singh Thapar. Expect baatis, Jaipur Lamb Curry, Lehsun Chutney and more — celebrating the bold, smoky and spice-laden flavours of Rajasthan in a luxurious, ghee-kissed spread. INR 3,250 onwards. On till October 11, 7 pm to 10.30 pm. INR 5,100 onwards. October 12 (Sunday Brunch), 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Old Airport Road.
Oktober offerings
Taj Yeshwantpur rings in Oktoberfest with a week-long celebration of Bavarian flavours, signature brews and festive cheer. Expect bar bites at Shimmer, a grand Bavarian Brunch at Aura Courtyard, outdoor fun, live counters and spirited music-filled moments. INR 2,500 onwards. On till October 12. At Yeswanthpur.
Sip showcase
Greater Than Gin’s Bars From Far returns with its second edition, bringing together some of India’s top bars for two nights of great cocktails, talented bartenders and good vibes — all in one place, no city-hopping needed. INR 800 onwards. October 10 & 11. At WeWork Galaxy, Residency Road.
Pahadi platter
Quattro at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru presents A Taste of Himachal, a Himachali food festival featuring authentic regional dishes curated by chef Kuldeep Thakur. Highlights include live Siddu counters, Himachali Chaat, a dham-style platter and fusion desserts like Himachali Apple Tart with Rabri, paired with thoughtfully selected beverages. INR 2,050 onwards. On till October 11, 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 2,750 onwards. October 12 (Brunch), 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Street sensations
La Utsav at Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall brings the Street Foods of the World Brunch, a vibrant bazaar of global flavours. From chaats, kathi rolls and wok-tossed noodles to pho, ramen, pizzas, pastas, desserts and artisanal drinks — indulge in a playful, flavour-packed culinary carnival. INR 2,500 onwards. October 12, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Old Madras Road.
Cantonese craft
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru presents Where Cantonese Flavours Speak at The Lotus Oriental, an exclusive poolside dining experience. Savour handcrafted starters like XO chicken dumplings or mushroom dumplings, wok-fried prawns with Chinese olive fried rice and finish with chilled mango pudding, celebrating the artistry and heritage of authentic Cantonese cuisine. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. On till October 13, 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Tasty tales
Monkey Bar presents a special edition of Flavour Riot, featuring chef Gautam Krishnakutty. This one-day pop-up revisits his cult favourites, from smoky pork and char siu sandwiches to Singapore Laksa and Kerala Fried Banana. Part of Oktoberfest celebrations, it’s a nostalgic, flavour-packed journey through bold, inventive and beloved dishes. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. October 12, 12 pm to 6 pm. At Museum Road.
