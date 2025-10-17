Celebrate the season with curated Deepavali hampers that make the festive spirit shine brighter!

This Deepavali, gifting takes on a more personal touch as brands across the city embrace craftsmanship, nostalgia and mindful indulgence. This season’s offerings celebrate stories, flavours and traditions — all wrapped in warmth and thoughtfulness. From artisanal treats to luxurious hampers, discover gifts that truly celebrate the spirit of the festival.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
This Deepavali, share joy with curated festive hampers crafted from premium Indian and global ingredients, blending luxury, tradition and warmth. INR 999 onwards. At Whitefield.
Double Tree by Hilton Whitefield Bengaluru
The hotel presents Khushiyan by Hilton, a festive hamper collection that blends tradition, elegance and cheer. Each hamper can be personalised, creating thoughtful, memorable gifts for family, friends or business associates this Deepavali. INR 995 onwards. At Whitefield.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Embrace the spirit of giving with the hotel’s exquisite Deepavali hampers. They feature handcrafted mithais, fine chocolates, roasted nuts and festive touches like deepas and candles. INR 599 onwards. At Race Course Road.
ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
This Deepavali, indulge in ITC Windsor’s festive hampers, blending tradition and gourmet artistry. From signature mithais to Fabelle chocolates, each hamper is a thoughtful, luxurious gift designed to spread joy, gratitude and togetherness. INR 799 onwards. At Golf Course Road.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Illuminate your celebrations with The Light Affairs, a curated collection of eight luxurious festive hampers. Combining handcrafted pralines, artisanal teas, gourmet nuts and elegant keepsakes, each hamper transforms gifting into a memorable experience of tradition, indulgence and togetherness. INR 1,000 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal
This Deepavali, the hotel presents bespoke festive hampers blending tradition, gourmet indulgence and festive charm. From handcrafted mithais to artisanal chocolates, each hamper is a thoughtful gift for every palate and occasion. INR 999 onwards. At Nagawara.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
The hotel presents exclusive Deepavali hampers, blending festive indulgence and thoughtful craftsmanship. From handcrafted sweets to artisanal chocolates, each hamper offers a meaningful, elegant way to share joy this season. INR 850 onwards. At Rajajinagar.
Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, Manyata Business Park
Hilton’s Deepavali hampers blend tradition, gourmet indulgence and festive charm. From luxurious mithais and artisanal teas to handcrafted chocolates and keepsakes, each hamper offers a thoughtful, elegant way to celebrate light and togetherness. INR 950 onwards. At Nagawara.
Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery brings festive cheer with handcrafted Deepavali hampers filled with signature desserts and eggless delights. From cheesecakes and brownies to icebox bars and banana pudding — each hamper is freshly made, offering a sweet, memorable way to celebrate the season. INR 2,000 onwards. Across outlets.
Coffee Mechanics
Celebrate the season with Coffee Mechanics’ Festive Curated Hampers — a blend of artisanal coffees, gourmet bites and handcrafted eco-friendly packaging. Thoughtfully designed for every coffee lover, these hampers bring together indulgence, warmth and the spirit of festive gifting. INR 500 onwards. Available online and across outlets.
Taj West End, Bengaluru
The hotel unveils its 2025 Festive Hampers, blending tradition, craftsmanship and curated indulgence. Featuring mithais, spiced dry fruits, teas and artisanal chocolates, each eco-conscious hamper celebrates warmth, elegance and the joy of thoughtful gifting this Deepavali. INR 3,500 onwards. At Race Course Road.
Anand Sweets
Anand Sweets unveils exquisite Deepavali hampers blending tradition and taste. Featuring delights like Badamika, Baklava and luxury chocolates, each curation includes festive accents such as attars and candles, perfect for gifting and celebrating timeless flavours and festive joy. INR 2,500 onwards. Across outlets.
The Park Bangalore
Indulge in The Park’s thoughtfully curated Gourmet Selections — a blend of tradition and modern flair. Crafted with elegance and care, these gourmet delights make perfect gifts, spreading warmth, joy and festive cheer through exquisite flavours that celebrate togetherness and the spirit of Deepavali. INR 850 onwards. At MG Road.
SMOOR
Smoor’s 2025 Festive Collection captures the spirit of Deepavali through handcrafted chocolates, artisanal bakes and elegant hampers. From luxe pralines and inventive bites to curated trays and DIY kits — each creation blends tradition, indulgence and design — making every gift meaningful. INR 175 onwards. Across outlets.
The Den Bengaluru
The hotel unveils luxuriously curated Deepavali hampers that blend timeless tradition with modern indulgence. Featuring gourmet delights and elegant packaging, each hamper embodies warmth and sophistication. INR 1,499 onwards. At Whitefield.
Starbucks
This Deepavali, Starbucks India collaborates with designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to unveil a limited-edition gift box celebrating coffee, couture and culture. Featuring an ivory mug, Mehbooba Candle, Diwali Blend and a French Press, it’s a sensory celebration of taste, artistry and togetherness. INR 5,150 onwards. Across stores.
Haldiram’s
Haldiram’s unveils its 2025 Deepavali Gifting Collection. Featuring mithai, dry fruits, cookies and savouries in elegant, reusable boxes, each hamper celebrates craftsmanship, festivity and the joy of togetherness. INR 240 onwards. Across stores.
India Sweet House
This sweets brand’s Festive Collection 2025 celebrates tradition and purity with fresh, additive-free sweets made from farm-sourced milk — blending authentic flavours with artisanal finesse. INR 75 onwards. Available stores.
Chumbak
Chumbak’s Royal Tusker Copper Daawat Gift Set blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Featuring a handcrafted copper jug and tumblers adorned with vibrant motifs, this elegant festive box celebrates luxury, culture and togetherness. INR 4,999 onwards. Across stores.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
Celebrate the season of lights with the hotel’s exquisite Deepavali Hampers — where tradition meets luxury. Each curation, from Coral Cascade to Diamond Dazzle, blends artisanal sweets, elegant décor and gourmet indulgences, creating timeless gifts that capture festive elegance. INR 3,000 onwards. At Residency Road.
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire
From thoughtfully curated assortments of traditional sweets and nuts to gourmet delights like truffles, premium chocolates, festive cakes and artisanal treats — each hamper is a reflection of elegance, care and seasonal warmth. INR 1,200 onwards. At Devanahalli.
ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations
This Deepavali, Sunfeast Baked Creations unveils Your Gift Language — artisanal hampers blending Indian flavours and global desserts, featuring barfis, brownies, cheesecakes and festive diyas. INR 700 onwards. Across stores.
Noice
This Deepavali, Noice brings back homemade sweetness with preservative-free mithai, snacks and drinks crafted by local artisans — blending nostalgia, purity and modern gifting ease. INR 400 onwards. Available online.
Khoya Mithai
Khoya’s festive hampers offer a blend of tradition, indulgence and thoughtful gifting. From handcrafted Kaju Katli and sugar-free mithai to luxurious nut collections and artisanal treats, each hamper brings joy, elegance and memorable flavours to your Deepavali celebrations. INR 1,100 onwards. Available online.
Justbe by Nidhi Nahata
Bengaluru's beloved plant-based vegetarian restaurant, brings you thoughtfully curated Deepavali hampers — a celebration of warmth, wellness and conscious indulgence. Each hamper is crafted with intention and care — featuring handcrafted desserts, wholesome savouries, artisanal teas, candles and heartfelt notes. INR 1,000 onwards. At Sadashiv Nagar.
The Leela
Celebrate the festive season with Signatures by The Leela, a curated collection of gourmet hampers that reflect artistry, elegance and togetherness. Each hamper includes handcrafted Indian mithai, artisanal savouries, preserves and chocolates — all beautifully packaged to capture the timeless spirit of festive indulgence. INR 10,000 onwards. Available across hotels.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so