Discover Bengaluru’s most flavourful ways to light up your Deepavali

This Deepavali, Bengaluru’s top restaurants are turning up the festive flavour with indulgent menus and themed brunches. From traditional Indian spreads to global street food and creative cocktails, the city’s dining scene promises something for every palate. Here’s a round-up of the best places to celebrate the season of lights with good food, music and company.
Celebration cuisine
Step into a world of festive indulgence as The Aviary transforms into a vibrant Deepavali destination. Savour traditional sweets, handcrafted cocktails, live music and family entertainment in a joyful celebration of light, flavour and togetherness. INR 2,850 onwards. October 19, 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 3,850 onwards. October 20 (Brunch), 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Devanahalli.
Flavour fervour
This Deepavali, The Filter Coffee presents a two-day special menu celebrating authentic South Indian flavours. Enjoy Tamil delicacies like Raw Mango Soup Rasam and Muparuppu Payasam, followed by Kerala favourites including Veg Nadan Curry, Varutharacha Sambar and Chakka Pradhaman. INR 599 onwards. October 21 & 22, 1 pm onwards. Across outlets.
Royal relish
Loya at Taj West End, Bengaluru, invites guests to a Deepavali feast steeped in tradition and flavour. The special menu journeys through India’s culinary heartlands, featuring dishes like Dhingri Pudina Shorba, Gehat Ke Kebab, Surkh Kunna Gosht and Kafuli Saag, ending with comforting desserts like Him Paat and Seb Ki Kheer. INR 5,500 onwards. For Lunch and Dinner. At Race Course Road.
Sparkling soirée
Amicii Bengaluru presents Blame it on Amicii, a Deepavali celebration with a curated festive menu, signature cocktails, high-energy DJ performances, immersive décor and exclusive pop-up shopping — promising a night of radiant flavors, lively rhythms and unforgettable festive memories. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. October 18, 7 pm. At Indiranagar.
Beer bash
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Smoke House Deli with beer buckets, pizzas, pastas, burgers and sharing sausage platters. Oktobeerfest blends hearty flavours, festive cheer and good company for the perfect October gathering. Meal for two: INR 2,300 onwards. On till October 31. Across outlets.
Festive feast
Celebrate Deepavali with a festive brunch at The Hebbal Café, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal. Savour traditional delights like jalebi rabri, gujiya and chakli curated by chef Rajeev Kumar in a warm, family-friendly setting filled with festive cheer. INR 2,299 onwards. October 19, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Nagawara.
Seasonal savour
Barnhouse Bengaluru invites guests to a three-day Deepavali celebration with a curated festive menu, bespoke mocktails and cocktails and elegant Deepavali-inspired décor. Celebrate with friends and family, savouring vibrant dishes in a warm, memorable festive atmosphere. INR 1,595 onwards. October 20 to 22. At Kannamangala.
Brunch bliss
Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills presents immersive Sunday brunches at Terra, blending contemporary elegance with relaxed charm. Experience the Global Street Food Brunch, featuring Cold Mezze, Kathi Rolls, smoky skewers and iconic flavours from the Middle East, Mexico and Greece. INR 2,500 onwards. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Devanahalli.
Mixology magic
BANG at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore welcomes Nepal’s BARC Kathmandu for an exclusive bar takeover. Experience five signature cocktails blending Nepali tradition with modern mixology, including the Bloody Nepali, Ayla Sour, Khattu Highball, Ilam Tea Highball and Mosambi Caffine. Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. October 17, 7 pm. At Residency Road.
