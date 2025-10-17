This Bengaluru favourite is back in a new avatar and we absolutely love it!

To wash it all down, we flirted with caffeine in every possible form — Orange Cold Brew Tonic, Dirty Matcha, Cold Brew Ginger Ale and an Iced Vietnamese Latte. Each sip was a delight, though the Shibuya Honey Toast, our dessert, nearly stole the show — quite literally, a cloud of happiness, in the form of sweet bread. Since then, their newly introduced Swedish Meatballs have joined our hall of fame. Venn by Spiga isn’t just a comeback — it’s a glorious reminder that good taste never really goes out of style.

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At HRBR Layout.

