This Bengaluru favourite is back in a new avatar and we absolutely love it!

You know that rare moment when a trusted foodie friend whispers about a brand new place — and you feel that delicious flutter of anticipation? That’s exactly how we found ourselves at Venn by Spiga & Grounded in HRBR Layout… only to realise, mid–jaw-drop, that it’s a reincarnation of our beloved Spiga from Lavelle Road. Venn has all the makings of a old Bengaluru favourite — cosy, charming décor that makes you want to move in, staff so genuinely warm you half expect them to pull up a chair and join your table and a menu that feels like a culinary adventure with a mischievous wink.
We played it cool and let the owner guide us (a wise move, as it turns out). Our ‘Fab Five’ for the night: Birria Tacos, Aunty E’s Roast Tenderloin Sandwich, Citrus Fish, Dirty Nachos and Prawn Star. The tacos and nachos were solid openers, the fish and prawns sang all the right notes — but the tenderloin sandwich? A revelation. The sort of bite that sends you spiralling into misty-eyed nostalgia, muttering to yourself, “where have you been all my life?” And yes, we’ve gone back five times just for that sandwich. It’s that good!
To wash it all down, we flirted with caffeine in every possible form — Orange Cold Brew Tonic, Dirty Matcha, Cold Brew Ginger Ale and an Iced Vietnamese Latte. Each sip was a delight, though the Shibuya Honey Toast, our dessert, nearly stole the show — quite literally, a cloud of happiness, in the form of sweet bread. Since then, their newly introduced Swedish Meatballs have joined our hall of fame. Venn by Spiga isn’t just a comeback — it’s a glorious reminder that good taste never really goes out of style.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At HRBR Layout.
