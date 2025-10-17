Three-time Michelin star-winning chef Julien Royer makes his maiden visit to Bengaluru!

Named in honour of his grandmother — his first and most enduring culinary muse — Odette embodies her spirit of warmth, generosity and the joy of sharing food from the heart. Under Royer’s stewardship, the restaurant has garnered global acclaim, including three Michelin stars and the coveted title of Asia’s Best Restaurant in 2019.

Celebrated internationally, he was named Restaurateur of the Year by Les Grandes Tables du Monde in 2022 and received the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award in 2023. This weekend marks his maiden visit to Bengaluru for an exclusive pop-up at Wabi Sabi, The Oberoi, Bengaluru — a sublime seven-course dinner paired with fine wines, cocktails and spirits. We catch up with the chef to find out what we can look forward to at the experience.