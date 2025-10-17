Three-time Michelin star-winning chef Julien Royer makes his maiden visit to Bengaluru!

Award-winning French chef Julien Royer is the visionary co-owner of Odette, the acclaimed three-Michelin-starred modern French restaurant nestled within Singapore’s iconic National Gallery. Born into a family of fourth-generation farmers in Cantal, France, Royer’s earliest memories are of foraging in the fields and harvesting produce from his family’s land — experiences that instilled in him a profound reverence for nature’s rhythms and abundance. This deep-rooted connection continues to guide his culinary philosophy: a graceful harmony of authenticity, craftsmanship and terroir, shaped by classical French traditions yet delicately enlivened by the vibrant multicultural influences of Asia.
Named in honour of his grandmother — his first and most enduring culinary muse — Odette embodies her spirit of warmth, generosity and the joy of sharing food from the heart. Under Royer’s stewardship, the restaurant has garnered global acclaim, including three Michelin stars and the coveted title of Asia’s Best Restaurant in 2019.
Celebrated internationally, he was named Restaurateur of the Year by Les Grandes Tables du Monde in 2022 and received the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award in 2023. This weekend marks his maiden visit to Bengaluru for an exclusive pop-up at Wabi Sabi, The Oberoi, Bengaluru — a sublime seven-course dinner paired with fine wines, cocktails and spirits. We catch up with the chef to find out what we can look forward to at the experience.
Your opinion on contemporary takes on French cuisine and how much do you experiment at Odette?
I think ‘contemporary’ can mean many things. For me, it’s really about authenticity — how each chef interprets a cuisine in their own way. My team plays a big role in our research and development process. At Odette, everything begins with the produit (produce). We spend a lot of time tasting, experimenting and figuring out how to let each ingredient shine on the plate. Sometimes, that means showing restraint to bring out the most natural flavours. It’s a long process of testing and refining until we land on a dish that truly represents our cuisine.
What can we look forward to in terms of the menu?
Definitely a menu that is French in DNA, but infused with the zest of Asia through technique, flavour and produce. Above all, we hope to present a menu that highlights the beauty of seasonal ingredients!
How much of your award-winning menu at Odette will we get to experience?
It’ll be a similar experience, as we’ll be bringing some of our signatures and all-time favourite dishes. More than anything, I hope to share our love for food and cooking and create indelible memories with our guests through sincere hospitality.
Will you be experimenting with local flavours?
I’m hoping to present a dish that has a little nod to one of my favourite Indian styles of cooking — tandoori!
INR 30,000 onwards. October 18 & 19, 7 pm onwards. At MG Road.
