This is your guide to Bengaluru’s latest culinary events

Dive into a world of diverse flavours and festive fun with this curated selection of upcoming food experiences in Bengaluru. From a spook-tacular Halloween brunch perfect for families, to a refined Asian culinary journey, a laid-back dog-friendly BBQ with craft beers and a thrilling Halloween DJ night, there's a delicious adventure waiting for every palate and preference this season.
Spooky spread
Celebrate Halloween at The Hebbal Café, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal, with a spook-tacular brunch featuring themed dishes, festive décor, fun activities, candy treats and surprises — perfect for families and foodies seeking a delightfully eerie experience. INR 2,299 onwards. October 31, 12.30 pm. At Nagawara.
Asian affair
UNO Izakaya presents a refined Asian Food Festival by chef Raju Dorjee, featuring flavourful broths, dim sum, signature mains and elegant desserts. The experience celebrates the depth, artistry and diversity of Asian cuisine in a thoughtfully curated dining journey. INR 4,000 onwards. October 24 to November 2, 7 pm to 11 pm. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.
Flavour fest
Geist Brewing Co and Muttley Crew present a unique community BBQ with craft beers, grilled delights, dog-friendly treats and fun activities. Expect skewers, cocktails, canine nutrition sessions, live caricatures and paw painting — for a day of food, fun and furry joy. INR 500 onwards. October 26,1 pm to 4 pm. At Geist Brewing Co OMR.
Eerie escapade
Join Dave & Buster’s for a spooky Halloween DJ Night in Bengaluru with eerie décor, Bollywood beats and haunting cocktails like the Bloody Cosmo, Devil’s Horn and Satan’s Sour. Dress up, sip spooky drinks and dance the night away at this thrilling DJ Night! INR 599 onwards. October 31, 8 pm. At Koramangala.
