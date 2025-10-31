A round-up of Bengaluru’s most indulgent new menus and collaborations

Melody meal

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal hosts Sufiyana Zaika at Nazaara, blending the rhythm of sufi music with the richness of Indian cuisine. Curated by Masterchef Yunus Khan, it’s an immersive evening of flavour and spirit. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. On till November 6, 5 pm to 11.30 pm. At Nagawara.