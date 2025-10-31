Bengaluru

A round-up of Bengaluru’s most indulgent new menus and collaborations

From global bar takeovers to flavourful fusions, here’s what’s stirring up Bengaluru’s dining and nightlife scene this week
Alfresco Bengaluru review
A dish available at Alfresco
What better way to bid goodbye to October than indulging in a delicious wave of creativity? From mixology showcases and long brunches to mindful cocktails and music-led menus, the city’s dining scene celebrates craftsmanship, community and cultural connection.

Sufiyana Zaika at Nazaara
Melody meal

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal hosts Sufiyana Zaika at Nazaara, blending the rhythm of sufi music with the richness of Indian cuisine. Curated by Masterchef Yunus Khan, it’s an immersive evening of flavour and spirit. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. On till November 6, 5 pm to 11.30 pm. At Nagawara.

Shanghai’s Pony Up's bar takeover at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
Spirit showcase

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore welcomes Shanghai’s Pony Up (#97 Asia’s 50 Best Bars) for its India debut at Yan Yan. Expect inventive cocktails, gourmet bites and sustainable spirits curated with Anggel’s Share. INR 6,000 onwards. November 1, 7 pm onwards. At Residency Road.

Peter Sanchez of ARCA's bar takeover at Taj West End
Flavour fusion

Taj West End’s Loya continues its Loya Qissa series with global mixologist Peter Sanchez of ARCA, Tulum. Discover a night of inventive mixology, soulful Northern cuisine and cross-cultural storytelling through flavour and craft. INR 5,999 onwards. October 31, 7.30 pm. At Race Course Road.

A dish by chef Simone Loisi
Culinary connection

Chef Simone Loisi from The Waterfall Ristorante Italiano, Singapore, brings his acclaimed southern Italian cuisine to Shangri-La Bengaluru. Savour handmade pastas, fresh seafood and soulful flavours that capture the spirit of Puglia and Italian hospitality. INR 3,500 onwards. On till November 2. At Palace Road.

A drink from the coffee and mithai fusion menu
Sweet sip

This festive season, Maverick & Farmer joins hands with Anand Sweets for an exclusive coffee and mithai fusion menu. Sip on inventive creations like Malted Burfi Cappuccino and Jodi, blending artisanal coffee with classic Indian flavours. INR 349 onwards. On till October 31. Across outlets.

A pizza from the collaboration between Brik Oven and Red Rhino
Brewed bites

Experience Bengaluru’s first beer-dough pizzas as Brik Oven partners with Red Rhino. From The Hoppy Harvest to The Malted Beast, enjoy wood-fired perfection infused with Red Rhino’s craft brews for a flavourful celebration. INR 550 onwards. On till October 31. At Indiranagar and Whitefield.

Opium Bangkok's bar takeover at Mirth
Bangkok buzz

Opium Bangkok lands at Mirth Bangalore for an exhilarating bar takeover. Expect award-winning bartenders, striking Flor de Caña cocktails and that signature Bangkok energy for a night of bold flavours and vibrant storytelling. Meal for two: INR 4,500. October 31, 7 pm. At Indiranagar.

Dishes from Alfresco
Verdant vibes

The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru introduces Alfresco, a lush new neighbourhood bar where nature meets luxury. Enjoy creative cocktails, global small plates and a relaxed ambience surrounded by greenery — perfect for laid-back evenings. Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.

