A round-up of Bengaluru’s most indulgent new menus and collaborations

What better way to bid goodbye to October than indulging in a delicious wave of creativity? From mixology showcases and long brunches to mindful cocktails and music-led menus, the city’s dining scene celebrates craftsmanship, community and cultural connection.
Melody meal
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal hosts Sufiyana Zaika at Nazaara, blending the rhythm of sufi music with the richness of Indian cuisine. Curated by Masterchef Yunus Khan, it’s an immersive evening of flavour and spirit. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. On till November 6, 5 pm to 11.30 pm. At Nagawara.
Spirit showcase
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore welcomes Shanghai’s Pony Up (#97 Asia’s 50 Best Bars) for its India debut at Yan Yan. Expect inventive cocktails, gourmet bites and sustainable spirits curated with Anggel’s Share. INR 6,000 onwards. November 1, 7 pm onwards. At Residency Road.
Flavour fusion
Taj West End’s Loya continues its Loya Qissa series with global mixologist Peter Sanchez of ARCA, Tulum. Discover a night of inventive mixology, soulful Northern cuisine and cross-cultural storytelling through flavour and craft. INR 5,999 onwards. October 31, 7.30 pm. At Race Course Road.
Culinary connection
Chef Simone Loisi from The Waterfall Ristorante Italiano, Singapore, brings his acclaimed southern Italian cuisine to Shangri-La Bengaluru. Savour handmade pastas, fresh seafood and soulful flavours that capture the spirit of Puglia and Italian hospitality. INR 3,500 onwards. On till November 2. At Palace Road.
Sweet sip
This festive season, Maverick & Farmer joins hands with Anand Sweets for an exclusive coffee and mithai fusion menu. Sip on inventive creations like Malted Burfi Cappuccino and Jodi, blending artisanal coffee with classic Indian flavours. INR 349 onwards. On till October 31. Across outlets.
Brewed bites
Experience Bengaluru’s first beer-dough pizzas as Brik Oven partners with Red Rhino. From The Hoppy Harvest to The Malted Beast, enjoy wood-fired perfection infused with Red Rhino’s craft brews for a flavourful celebration. INR 550 onwards. On till October 31. At Indiranagar and Whitefield.
Bangkok buzz
Opium Bangkok lands at Mirth Bangalore for an exhilarating bar takeover. Expect award-winning bartenders, striking Flor de Caña cocktails and that signature Bangkok energy for a night of bold flavours and vibrant storytelling. Meal for two: INR 4,500. October 31, 7 pm. At Indiranagar.
Verdant vibes
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru introduces Alfresco, a lush new neighbourhood bar where nature meets luxury. Enjoy creative cocktails, global small plates and a relaxed ambience surrounded by greenery — perfect for laid-back evenings. Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.