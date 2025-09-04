Here is our list of Onam sadhyas to savour in Bengaluru

Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival, is a time of joy, togetherness and most importantly, an Onam sadhya. Bengaluru offers enough options where you can enjoy authentic flavours and traditional dishes. From hotels to restaurants, these venues bring the festive spirit alive, making it perfect to celebrate Onam with family and friends away from home.

ITC Windsor Bengaluru

This Onam, Dakshin invites you to celebrate Kerala’s culinary heritage with a grand sadhya. Set amid vibrant floral décor, the feast features classics like avial, olan, kootu curry, murungakai sambar and kuthari choru, finishing with traditional desserts parippu pradhaman and pal adai for a true festive experience. INR 3,125 onwards. At Golf Course Road.

The Oterra Hotel

Get ready to experience the true spirit of Onam with a grand sadhya at 24@43, The Oterra. Enjoy a lavish spread of over 20 traditional vegetarian delicacies served on a banana leaf, from rich parippu and tangy pulissery to decadent paal payasam, celebrating Kerala’s festive flavours. INR 1,299. 12 pm to 4 pm. At Electronics City.

The Filter Coffee

Celebrate Onam with a grand Kerala-style sadhya at The Filter Coffee. Indulge in a traditional multi-course vegetarian feast featuring three unique menus with festive delicacies like avial, paruppu vadai, pineapple pachadi, mix veg sambar and ada pradhaman, bringing the authentic flavours of Kerala to your table. INR 599 onwards. September 5 to 7. Across outlets.

ITC Gardenia Bengaluru

Celebrate the spirit of Onam at Cubbon Pavilion with a specially curated sadhya served in a vibrant, festive setting. Traditional décor, floral arrangements and staff in ethnic attire set the mood. Savour delicacies like avial, kootu curry, pal ada payasam and more in this authentic feast of abundance and flavour. INR 2,500 onwards. At Residency Road.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

This Onam, the hotel brings Kerala’s cherished tradition to the city with a grand sadhya at Derby, curated by chef Ammu Rebecca of Rebecca’s Kitchen. Served on a banana leaf, the feast features classics like kootu curry, avial, pulissery, sarkara upperi and ada pradhaman, celebrating Kerala’s rich flavours and heritage. INR 1,199 onwards. September 5 & 6. At Race Course Road.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

The hotel invites guests to celebrate Onam with a traditional sadhya at Feast. Curated by chef Sajid Patel, the lavish spread features Kerala favourites like avial, kootu curry, puli inji, matta rice, chakka varuthathu and ada pradhaman, offering an authentic festive dining experience. INR 3,299 onwards. At Rajajinagar.

Justbe by Nidhi Nahata

This Onam, Justbe by Nidhi Nahata invites guests to celebrate Kerala’s vibrant tradition with a sit-down sadhya. Beginning with a soulful prayer, the feast features wholesome, plant-based dishes served on a banana leaf, combining authentic Kerala flavours with mindful, healthy dining for a joyous community celebration. INR 980. At Sadashiva Nagar.

Mannheim Craft Brewery

Mannheim Craft Brewery brings Kerala’s grand harvest festival to Bengaluru with an authentic Onam sadhya at The Bay, Ecoworld. Featuring over 26 traditional dishes served on a banana leaf, from banana chips and pickles to avial, olan, sambar and three indulgent payasams, it celebrates flavour, tradition and community. INR 999. At Bellandur.

Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

At Neer, the poolside rooftop restaurant at the hotel, guests can enjoy an elaborate Onam sadhya. Served on a banana leaf, the feast features 30 traditional dishes, from tangy madhura pachadi and avial to erissery, vada kootu curry and kadala pradhaman, accompanied by traditional music in a serene setting. INR 2,200 onwards. At Nagavara.