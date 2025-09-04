Here is our list of Onam sadhyas to savour in Bengaluru

Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival, is a time of joy, togetherness and most importantly, an Onam sadhya. Bengaluru offers enough options where you can enjoy authentic flavours and traditional dishes. From hotels to restaurants, these venues bring the festive spirit alive, making it perfect to celebrate Onam with family and friends away from home.
ITC Windsor Bengaluru
This Onam, Dakshin invites you to celebrate Kerala’s culinary heritage with a grand sadhya. Set amid vibrant floral décor, the feast features classics like avial, olan, kootu curry, murungakai sambar and kuthari choru, finishing with traditional desserts parippu pradhaman and pal adai for a true festive experience. INR 3,125 onwards. At Golf Course Road.
The Oterra Hotel
Get ready to experience the true spirit of Onam with a grand sadhya at 24@43, The Oterra. Enjoy a lavish spread of over 20 traditional vegetarian delicacies served on a banana leaf, from rich parippu and tangy pulissery to decadent paal payasam, celebrating Kerala’s festive flavours. INR 1,299. 12 pm to 4 pm. At Electronics City.
The Filter Coffee
Celebrate Onam with a grand Kerala-style sadhya at The Filter Coffee. Indulge in a traditional multi-course vegetarian feast featuring three unique menus with festive delicacies like avial, paruppu vadai, pineapple pachadi, mix veg sambar and ada pradhaman, bringing the authentic flavours of Kerala to your table. INR 599 onwards. September 5 to 7. Across outlets.
ITC Gardenia Bengaluru
Celebrate the spirit of Onam at Cubbon Pavilion with a specially curated sadhya served in a vibrant, festive setting. Traditional décor, floral arrangements and staff in ethnic attire set the mood. Savour delicacies like avial, kootu curry, pal ada payasam and more in this authentic feast of abundance and flavour. INR 2,500 onwards. At Residency Road.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
This Onam, the hotel brings Kerala’s cherished tradition to the city with a grand sadhya at Derby, curated by chef Ammu Rebecca of Rebecca’s Kitchen. Served on a banana leaf, the feast features classics like kootu curry, avial, pulissery, sarkara upperi and ada pradhaman, celebrating Kerala’s rich flavours and heritage. INR 1,199 onwards. September 5 & 6. At Race Course Road.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
The hotel invites guests to celebrate Onam with a traditional sadhya at Feast. Curated by chef Sajid Patel, the lavish spread features Kerala favourites like avial, kootu curry, puli inji, matta rice, chakka varuthathu and ada pradhaman, offering an authentic festive dining experience. INR 3,299 onwards. At Rajajinagar.
Justbe by Nidhi Nahata
This Onam, Justbe by Nidhi Nahata invites guests to celebrate Kerala’s vibrant tradition with a sit-down sadhya. Beginning with a soulful prayer, the feast features wholesome, plant-based dishes served on a banana leaf, combining authentic Kerala flavours with mindful, healthy dining for a joyous community celebration. INR 980. At Sadashiva Nagar.
Mannheim Craft Brewery
Mannheim Craft Brewery brings Kerala’s grand harvest festival to Bengaluru with an authentic Onam sadhya at The Bay, Ecoworld. Featuring over 26 traditional dishes served on a banana leaf, from banana chips and pickles to avial, olan, sambar and three indulgent payasams, it celebrates flavour, tradition and community. INR 999. At Bellandur.
Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
At Neer, the poolside rooftop restaurant at the hotel, guests can enjoy an elaborate Onam sadhya. Served on a banana leaf, the feast features 30 traditional dishes, from tangy madhura pachadi and avial to erissery, vada kootu curry and kadala pradhaman, accompanied by traditional music in a serene setting. INR 2,200 onwards. At Nagavara.
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
The hotel presents Onam Vibhavam, an authentic Kerala sadhya celebrating the festival’s spirit and culinary heritage. Served on banana leaves, the feast features aromatic rice, flavourful curries, tangy pickles, crispy chips and indulgent pradhaman, offering guests a grand, traditional dining experience rich in Kerala’s flavours. INR 1,099 onwards. At MG Road.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
The hotel celebrates Onam at Sante with a grand seated sadhya. Served on banana leaves in chaumukh style, the vegetarian feast features classics like avial, olan, kootu curry, parippu, sambar and sweet delights parippu pradhaman and palada payasam, complemented by festive décor, pookkalam, chenda melam and pulikali performances for a joyous family celebration. INR 1,700 onwards. September 5 & 6. At Whitefield.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
At Spice Terrace, celebrate Onam with a grand sadhya featuring over 20 traditional Kerala delicacies. Served on banana leaves, the feast includes avial, erissery, kootu curry, olan, parippu, sambar, rasam and festive desserts like ada pradhaman, palada payasam and chakka pradhaman, capturing the flavours of the harvest season. INR 2,200. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Shangri-La Bengaluru
The hotel invites guests to celebrate Onam at Ssaffron, offering a specially curated menu that showcases the rich flavours and cultural heritage of Kerala, bringing the spirit of the harvest festival to life in an authentic and festive dining experience. INR 2,500 onwards. At Palace Road.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Celebrate Onam at DYN, with a grand sadhya served on banana leaves. Enjoy traditional Kerala dishes like avial, parippu curry, thoran, kootu curry, pachadi and ada pradhaman in a feast that honours harvest, community and the joyous spirit of the festival. INR 1,499 onwards. At Challaghatta.
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
Quattro at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru teams up with chef Sangeetha of Brahmin’s Refreshments to present an authentic Onam Sadhya Brunch. Enjoy 20+ traditional dishes served on banana leaves, festive décor and the spirit of Kerala’s harvest celebration in an elegant setting. INR 1,350 onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center
For guests in and around Whitefield, the hotel presents an opulent Onam sadhya experience. Available for lunch and dinner across multiple days, the lavish feast celebrates Kerala’s culinary heritage, offering an authentic festive spread perfect for family gatherings and corporate celebrations this Onam. INR 2,599 onwards. At Feast, Whitefield.
Hotel Davanam Sarovar Portico Suites
Celebrate the spirit of Onam with a traditional sadhya featuring classics like avial, olan and payasam. Gather your family and friends to relish this festive feast and experience the warmth and flavours of God’s Own Country. A perfect way to welcome Kerala’s beloved harvest festival. INR 1,700. At Koramangala.
Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels
Celebrate the spirit of Onam with a traditional sadhya feast featuring a medley of flavours — from tangy pickles and comforting curries to sweet payasam. Mark the harvest festival with this authentic culinary experience that brings alive the warmth, richness and traditions of Kerala’s most cherished celebration. INR 1,299 onwards. At Richmond Road.
DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield
The hotel presents Viraasatein Edition 3 – Onam Sadya, a grand celebration of Kerala’s harvest festival. Enjoy a multi-course sadhya featuring traditional delicacies, immersive festive dining and the warmth of authentic Onam celebrations. A perfect way to savour the spirit, flavours and togetherness of this cherished festival. INR 2,000 onwards. At Whitefield.
The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore Celebrate
Onam in grandeur at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore with an elaborate Sadhya Brunch served on a banana leaf. Begin at the Jaipur Corridor with folk performances, pookalam designs and traditional décor. Enjoy a lavish spread featuring classics like avial, mambazha pulissery and paruppu payasam, paired with warm, gracious hospitality. INR 2,800. At Residency Road.
Ishaara
Ishaara at Phoenix Marketcity brings the joy of Onam to Bengaluru with a traditional sadhya feast and vibrant pookalam décor. Celebrate Kerala’s beloved festival with flavour, colour and festive warmth as the restaurant recreates the cultural spirit of Onam in an inviting, modern setting. INR 1,499 onwards. At Whitefield.
Kalpaney
Kalpaney brings the spirit of Onam to Bengaluru with a traditional sadhya served on a banana leaf. Enjoy festive favourites like avial, olan, kaalan, erissery, rasam, Kerala matta rice and more, ending with palada payasam and parippu pradhaman. A soulful vegetarian feast celebrating balance, flavour and togetherness. INR 979. At JP Nagar.
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
Celebrate Onam at the hotel with a festive brunch at The Aviary. Enjoy a sadhya-inspired spread, live music, themed cocktails, kids’ activities and vibrant décor in a scenic, family-friendly setting. INR 3,850 onwards. September 7, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Devanahalli.
Ranga Shankara
Anju’s Café at Ranga Shankara celebrates Onam with a traditional sadhya served on banana leaves. Enjoy festive favourites like avial, erissery and parippu, in a cosy, cultural setting that brings Kerala’s rich culinary heritage to the heart of Bengaluru. INR 1,400. September 7, 12 pm and 1.30 pm. At JP Nagar.
The Park Bangalore
Experience an authentic Onam sadhya at Monsoon, The Park Bangalore, curated by chef Jayan from Chalakkudi. Enjoy a grand vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf, featuring traditional dishes like avial, kootu curry, olan, ada pradhaman and more — celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Kerala. INR 1,199 onwards. September 5 to 7, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and 2 pm to 3.30 pm. At MG Road.
Rosetta Sakleshpur
Just in case you’d like to travel this Onam, Amish at Rosetta Sakleshpur offers an authentic Onam sadhya experience, featuring a traditional vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. Celebrate with timeless recipes, scenic views and the soulful spirit of God’s own country. INR 1,500 onwards. At Sakleshpura.