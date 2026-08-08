Bengaluru’s bars and restaurants roll out inventive new menus this week

Spy sips

Want to drink like James Bond? Maybe a good martini shaken not stirred, well lucky for you Copitas has introduced The Martini Dossier — a new cocktail menu that serves timeless martinis through the lens of good old spy fiction. Some interesting names to look out for are Moneypenny, Licence to Thrill, Royal 21 and the Double O Sip that pairs well with Copitas’ Butter Garlic Grilled Prawns, the New Zealand Lamb Chops and some gold old dim sums. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Bellary Road.