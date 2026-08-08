Bengaluru’s bars and restaurants roll out inventive new menus this week

Bengaluru's dining scene has plenty in store for those looking to elevate their next meal. From Japanese-inspired tasting menus and spy-themed martinis to exclusive bar takeovers and comforting monsoon specials, the city's restaurants and bars are serving up fresh experiences that go beyond the usual. Here's a roundup of what's new and worth checking out this week.
Sayonara spread
Indulge in a decadent selection of cocktails curated to tingle your taste buds with unique Japanese flavours such as fresh wasabi, umeboshi, sakura, miso and so much more at Uno Izakaya. To go with this menu featuring ingredient led Japanese dishes such as a 72 hour miso marinated black cod, leche de tigre and a Shake Ceviche. Meal for two: INR 7,000 onwards. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.
Bar bash
Celebrate an evening of great drinks, with a menu consisting of craft cocktails, premium spirits, bold flavours, innovative mixology and a premium whisky experience at Where Craft Meets the Night — a one night exclusive experience at the Hydeout Bar & Lounge by F&B specialist and curative consultant Kunal Chandra. You can pair these delicious drinks with some of the restaurant’s signature dishes. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. August 7, 7 pm onwards. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Dr Rajkumar Road.
Spy sips
Want to drink like James Bond? Maybe a good martini shaken not stirred, well lucky for you Copitas has introduced The Martini Dossier — a new cocktail menu that serves timeless martinis through the lens of good old spy fiction. Some interesting names to look out for are Moneypenny, Licence to Thrill, Royal 21 and the Double O Sip that pairs well with Copitas’ Butter Garlic Grilled Prawns, the New Zealand Lamb Chops and some gold old dim sums. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Bellary Road.
Monsoon mores
Yataii at Shangri-La Bengaluru has unveiled a monsoon menu packed with comforting Japanese and Asian-inspired flavours. Expect dishes like Tom Yum Seafood Miso Soup, Jjigae Spicy Tofu Soup, Indonesian Satay, Ebi-Chili Prawn and hearty bowls of ramen, including miso, chicken, vegetarian and spicy chilli seafood, perfect for rainy-day dining. Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At Palace Road.