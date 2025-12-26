This new dining space in Bengaluru is built to pause, play and savour!

You realise quite quickly that The Patio is designed for far more than usual coffee runs to check out a new café. The brand-new pickleball court, which must be booked for at least an hour if you intend to play rather than simply pose for a photograph or attempt a few quick rallies, speaks to Bengaluru’s newest social trend. Inside, amid brick accents, greens and well-balanced interiors, sits that perennial crowd-pleaser: the pool table. Come evening, the space shifts gears with DJ nights lending the venue a party pulse.

The star of the space is the Barista Theatre, a delight for anyone who takes coffee even remotely seriously. Matcha devotees, nitro-coffee enthusiasts and classic espresso purists will each find something to cherish here. After dusk, these very counters serve a selection of cocktails and a selection of zero-proof drinks, while the food menu mirrors this day-to-night duality with effortless finesse.