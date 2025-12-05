This Bengaluru-Asian restaurant unveils Enter the Dragon, a refined Chinese menu

Over the course of an unhurried afternoon, we sampled a selection of plates that showcased the menu’s highlights, beginning with Tofu & Three Jades Soup — a clear, comforting broth that was light yet deeply nourishing, bringing together thinly sliced silken tofu, the three jades — spinach, kailan and chives — and a dash of sesame oil.

From there, we moved to the Route to Roots dim sum, a thoughtful homage to the earthy sweetness of root vegetables presented beautifully to appear like white radish. The translucent wrappers revealed a filling of yam bean, daikon and lotus stem, their textures distinctly crisp yet cohesive. A mild vegetable XO essence threaded through the mixture, lending depth and a light umami edge.