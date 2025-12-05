This Bengaluru-Asian restaurant unveils Enter the Dragon, a refined Chinese menu

The new Chinese menu at Wabi Sabi, crafted by Chef Ablu Bhowmick and presented under the theme Enter the Dragon, unfolds with a sense of quiet confidence. It doesn’t clamour for attention; instead, it draws you in dish by dish, revealing a culinary narrative rooted in precision, elegance and a deep respect for traditional flavours.
Over the course of an unhurried afternoon, we sampled a selection of plates that showcased the menu’s highlights, beginning with Tofu & Three Jades Soup — a clear, comforting broth that was light yet deeply nourishing, bringing together thinly sliced silken tofu, the three jades — spinach, kailan and chives — and a dash of sesame oil.
From there, we moved to the Route to Roots dim sum, a thoughtful homage to the earthy sweetness of root vegetables presented beautifully to appear like white radish. The translucent wrappers revealed a filling of yam bean, daikon and lotus stem, their textures distinctly crisp yet cohesive. A mild vegetable XO essence threaded through the mixture, lending depth and a light umami edge.
The next dish was even more lit, quite literally! Tenderloin and Bone was one of the menu’s showstopping dishes. Thin slices of tenderloin tataki arrived with a glossy marrow glaze and at the table, a torch was used to melt fresh bone marrow directly over the meat, buttery richness seeping into the warm slices, intensifying their natural flavours. A smooth goma dare sauce provided a nutty counterpoint that we thoroughly enjoyed.
The Pork Belly continued this theme of spice richness. Twice-cooked, it offered a satisfying contrast, a crisp exterior giving way to a soft, chewy centre. The mala spice sauce brought the familiar Sichuan tingle. From there, the menu shifted gear with the Duck Taro Puff. Golden and delicate on the outside, the puff concealed a centre of roasted duck enriched with Sichuan pepper and hoisin butter. The first bite revealed a pleasing contrast of the crisp taro shell giving way to warm, savoury richness inside.
For comfort, the Chengdu Style Dan Dan Noodles delivered exactly what the moment called for. Soft udon noodles carried an aromatic sauce enriched with tofu, while fried garlic and scallions provided a pungent lift. It’s a bowl that doesn’t try to surprise you. It simply does its job well.
The meal drew to a close with Into the Dark, serving a Valrhona Guanaja chocolate mousse that was deep and velvety, its bitterness softened by crisp bursts of raspberry. The Burrata Ice Cream offered a faintly savoury counterpoint that lifted the chocolate’s intensity.
Meal for two: ₹5,000 onwards. At Oberoi Bengaluru, MG Road.
