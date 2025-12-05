Aneeth Arora unveils Fall-Winter 2025 Bonnie collection inspired by Scottish tartan

Péro is all set to launch its fall-winter 2025 collection, Bonnie, a journey that begins in the soul of the Sottish Highlands and finds its way to the loom-filled town of India. Here, the tartan is more than a textile: it is memory, kinship, and centuries of tradition, reimagined through péro’s unique artistry into contemporary silhouettes brimming with warmth and belonging.

From Kullu’s hand-knits and Afghan refugee artisans’ intricate crochet to Gujarat’s tie-and-dye grids, the tartan vocabulary is expanded with péro’s signature embellishment in beadwork, stumpwork, appliqué, woollen pom-poms, quilting, ruffles, pleating, and even semi-precious stones set into embroidery.

Aneeth Arora on translating tartan patterns into Indian textiles