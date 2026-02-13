This Valentine’s Day menu is a must-do in Bengaluru, this weekend!

If love had a flavour this Valentine’s Day, it would taste a lot like Chianti’s Valentine’s Special Menu — rosy, indulgent and absolutely meant to be savoured slowly, preferably with someone you quite like (or really, really like). From the moment the plates arrive, you know Chianti is fully leaning into the romance. Hearts are everywhere — vegetables cut into heart shapes, strawberries and melons sculpted like tiny love notes and a steady palette of reds and pinks that makes the whole experience feel like Cupid has taken over the kitchen. Subtle? No. Cute? Extremely.
We kicked things off with the Arancini Pesto and Fungi al Forno con Pollo from the antipasti section. The arancini instantly wins hearts — quite literally — shaped as little heart cutlets rather than the usual balls. The pesto twist adds a fresh, herby punch, while the chicken-stuffed mushrooms are juicy, flavourful and dangerously easy to keep popping into your mouth. Ideal finger food and even better date food, we think.
For insalata, the Insalata Prigne Burrata was a total charmer. Sweet roasted plums, silky burrata and crisp greens dressed in a balsamic vinaigrette — light, balanced and quietly luxurious. Pizza followed, and the Pizza Carbonara was a revelation. A white pizza with a creamy, almost custardy carbonara sauce, crispy bacon and mozzarella — it’s rich without being overwhelming. Unfamiliar territory, but one we’d happily move into.
Mains were where things got gloriously indulgent. The Ravioli Barbarbietola Formaggi — pink, beetroot-infused, heart-shaped ravioli stuffed with mascarpone and ricotta in a four-cheese sauce — is romance on a plate. Rich, creamy and utterly unapologetic. The Pollo Arrosto, glazed in red wine jus and paired with perfectly cooked fettuccine in pomodoro sauce, was equally satisfying, with pasta that had just the right bite.
Dessert sealed the deal. A Cheesecake alla Fragola, Strawberry Cheesecake for the uninitiated, for peak Valentine’s vibes and a Tiramisu we absolutely loved — because some classics never need hearts to steal yours, no? Verdict? Chianti’s Valentine’s menu is cute, cosy and deliciously extra — just the way love should be.
Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At all Chianti outlets.
