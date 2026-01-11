Elegant plates, confident flavours and a dining room that knows its craft — here’s why we love Izu in Bengaluru!

There is something quietly thrilling about discovering an Asian dining space that doesn’t announce itself loudly, yet delivers with confidence, clarity and craft. Tucked away inside The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Izu has been steadily building a reputation among those in the know — and after a recent indulgent meal, it’s easy to see why.
The setting immediately sets the tone. Grand without being overbearing, the restaurant plays with height and perspective — soaring ceilings, contemporary Asian accents and thoughtfully designed seating options. We opted for a low table, settling in with a glass of warm water, a gesture that seasoned Asian diners will understand. A recommended sake soon followed: the award-winning Hawk Chivalry Daily Hawks, a homegrown triumph that was smooth, elegant and quietly celebratory.
The Small Plates menu proved to be a strong opening act. Prawn Tempura and Soft Shell Crab Panko were executed with finesse, crisp and indulgent as expected. Yet it was the Tofu Karage that stole the spotlight — golden and crunchy on the outside, impossibly soft within. It was so good we ordered it twice, a decision we did not regret.
From there, the meal took a distinctly refined turn. The Salmon Sashimi, ordered without embellishment, was immaculate — fresh, clean and so well handled that the sauces, including the soy, felt entirely unnecessary. The Nikkei selections, however, truly showcased the kitchen’s ambition. The Izu Smoked Chutoro Carpaccio, Hokkaido Scallops Tiradito and Salmon Tartare balanced South American boldness with Japanese restraint, each dish thoughtfully layered and deeply satisfying.
Despite being comfortably full, we couldn’t resist finishing strong. Yellowtail Hamachi Nigiri, alongside a Cali Roll and Midori Roll, offered familiar pleasures done right. The Tori Katsu from Chef Noel’s specials was hearty and comforting, a reminder that finesse doesn’t preclude warmth. Dessert came in the form of Burnt Cocoa — rich, chocolate-forward and indulgent enough to feel like a proper finale. This is Asian dining that respects tradition while embracing modernity — elegant, assured and deeply pleasurable.
INR 8,000 onwards. At Residency Road.
